The UK has sent fighter jets to Poland in a clear warning shot to Vladimir Putin that Western nations will not tolerate Russia’s repeated incursions into Nato territory.

The RAF Typhoons took part in a Nato operation to bolster European security after Russia provoked global outrage when its jets flew into Estonian airspace on Friday.

Defence secretary John Healey said the use of British fighter planes sent “a clear signal: Nato airspace will be defended”.

And David Lammy warned Putin Britain can “of course” face his military down. “Combined with 27 countries, of course, we can face down Putin, he knows that, and I want to reassure you that whilst we take this seriously, he understands that he will be up against a very, very serious effort,” the deputy prime minister said.

It comes after Polish fighter jets were scrambled on Friday night to protect the country’s airspace as Russia unleashed a massive aerial attack on sites across Ukraine.

Polish aircraft were at the “highest state of readiness”, the country’s operational command said on X (Twitter), as more than 600 drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine overnight in a bombardment which killed at least three and injured dozens.

European countries are on high alert following a string of Russian breaches into Nato territory, following drone incursions into Poland and Romania, as Putin’s forces continue to provoke the alliance’s defences.

open image in gallery An FGR4 Typhoon during the first Royal Air Force ‘Eastern Sentry’ deployment over Poland, 70 miles from the Belarusian border ( PA Wire )

The latest breach saw three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets enter Estonian territory where they remained without permission for 12 minutes, the Estonian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The incursion led US president Donald Trump to warn of “big trouble” as he grows increasingly frustrated by Russia’s provocations. He told reporters: “I don’t love it. I don’t like when that happens. Could be big trouble.”

The UK’s involvement in the Nato air defence mission over Poland saw two British fighter jets take off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday night, supported by an RAF Voyager aircraft, to patrol Polish skies against threats from Russia, including drones. They returned to the UK early on Saturday morning.

Mr Healy said he was proud of the British pilots and air crew who took part in this successful operation to “defend our allies from reckless Russian aggression”.

open image in gallery Aircrew pilot a Royal Air Force Voyager air-refuelling tanker during the first Royal Air Force ‘Eastern Sentry’ deployment over Poland ( PA Wire )

“This weekend, as we honour the heroism of the Battle of Britain generation, it is especially poignant that RAF pilots and crew are once again standing shoulder to shoulder with Poland in defence of our shared security – making us secure at home and strong abroad,” he added.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth, said the UK forces remained “agile, integrated, and ready” in the face of the Russian threat.

“Our partnership with Nato has never been stronger. This sortie marks the RAF’s first operational mission on Eastern Sentry, reinforcing the UK’s steadfast commitment to Nato and its allies,” he added.

The announcement of the mission comes hours after it emerged the UK could use frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine’s war effort.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said it was “right to explore all options to support Ukraine” at a meeting with her European counterparts in Copenhagen on Saturday.

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healy said he was proud of the British pilots and air crew who took part in the operation ( PA Wire )

It follows comments from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week, who suggested providing a loan to Ukraine backed by the “cash balances” associated with Russian assets frozen by the EU.

The move would allow the EU to use Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s fight against Moscow’s invasion without immediately confiscating them, amid fears this could breach international law.

Announcing the UK’s plans, Ms Reeves said: “While Russia has no respect for international law, the UK does. We will only consider options in line with international law and that are economically and financially responsible.”

In March, the UK announced it would provide a £2.26bn loan to Ukraine based on profits generated by frozen Russian assets.

But the government has been urged to go further. On Saturday, former defence secretary Ben Wallace called on the government to use frozen Russian assets to fund the war effort in Ukraine against Moscow’s invasion as he urged the UK to “double down” and stretch Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces.

He said the move would force Russia to divert assets to Ukraine, making it harder for Putin to make incursions into other countries such as Estonia, in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

open image in gallery ‘This is Russia’s war, and Russia should pay,’ said Rachel Reeves ( PA Wire )

The Liberal Democrats have called on ministers to seize Russian assets outright and use them to support Ukraine.

The Treasury said a “reparations loan” could see billions of pounds made available for Ukraine without touching the underlying assets.

Ms Reeves said: “This is Russia’s war, and Russia should pay. It is right to explore all options to support Ukraine. Defending against Russian aggression is vital not just to the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine, but to the UK and the whole of Europe.

“Since the outbreak of war, the UK has committed up to £21.8bn for Ukraine, just less than the £25bn of Russian assets the government has frozen.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest Russian air attack that he said saw 580 drones and 40 missiles target infrastructure, civilian manufacturing companies and residential areas.

“All night, Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on the messaging app Telegram. “Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorise civilians and destroy our infrastructure.”

Russia denies targeting civilians.