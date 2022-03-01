Russia will provoke riots and shoot people ‘on the spot’ as invasion falters, Ukraine’s ambassador warns

‘Second part’ of assault could see ‘martial law’ and resistance crushed in a ‘military way, MPs told

Tuesday 01 March 2022
Rocket strikes on Kharkiv leave dozens dead

Russia will resort to provoking riots and shooting citizens “on the spot” after its early attempts to crush resistance faltered, Ukraine’s ambassador has warned.

In chilling evidence to MPs, Vadym Prystaiko predicted a “second part” of the invasion is looming, after Moscow’s troops were not “greeted with flowers” as Vladimir Putin had claimed.

This would involve introducing “martial law” in cities it held and dealing with Ukrainian who still resisted in a “military way”, a committee of MPs was told.

“Resilience is going so much against his plans and people in Russia are starting to ask questions ‘what are we doing there and why?’,” Mr Prystaiko said.

“So I believe they might use the tactics we should describe as the second part – try to block our cities, try to soften political position, try maybe some riots in Ukraine.”

This could see residents “ordered to leave or be shot on the spot,” the ambassador to the UK told the Commons foreign affairs committee.

