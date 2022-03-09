Ukraine’s ambassador says ‘at least’ 100,000 refugees could come to UK

Ukraine’s ambassador in London has estimated 100,000 refugees “at least” could come to the UK, as he urged ministers to simply “bureaucratic procedures” on visas.

Speaking to MPs, Vadym Prystaiko said: “I guess that people will unite with their families, and if you have 50-60,000 of them, I would expect 100,000 - at least - to come here to their relatives.

“Some of them just members of families of your citizens, who have no Ukrainian blood, but for different reasons their connections establish themselves. This is a good basic number we should start working with”.

He also suggested that fighter jets would be more useful than sending a plane to collect refugees to bring to Britain.

Asked whether he would like to see a plane travel to Poland or Romania to bring back refugees, Mr Prystaiko told the Commons Home Affairs Committee: “If you want to send planes, send F-16s.”

