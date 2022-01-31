Boris Johnson will urge Putin to ‘step back from the brink’ over Ukraine in phone call today
TodBoris Johnson is to warn Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” over Ukraine in a phone call this afternoon, before travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Speaking ahead of this evening’s call, the prime minister said that Putin faces “bitter and bloody” resistance from the people of Ukraine if Russia launches an invasion of its neighbour.
Mr Johnson said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “an absolute disaster for the world”.
The prime minister will be joined by foreign secretary Liz Truss on tomorrow’s one-day visit to Ukraine, which takes place with tensions sky-high over the Russian military build-up on the other side of the border.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Tilbury in Essex, Mr Johnson said: “What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink.
“I think that an invasion of Ukraine - any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 - would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”
Mr Johnson said that any Russian invasion would be “bitterly and bloodily resisted” by the Ukrainian people.
Today’s call comes as Ms Truss announces new legislation in the Commons this afternoon to widen the scope of the UK’s sanctions regime to cover Russian individuals and companies with links to the Kremlin as well as those directly involved in any intervention in Ukraine.
It is not expected that the foreign secretary will announce any new sanctions today.
