Family visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees extended to include cousins and in-laws

The UK is extending its family visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees to include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

The announcement was made in the House of Commons by Home Office minister Kevin Foster, who claimed that the government was making “significant progress” in responding to the refugee crisis and had now processed more than 500 Ukrainian applicants for sanctuary in the UK.

But the minister - who suggested at the outset of the invasion that Ukrainians fleeing war could apply for visas to pick fruit in the UK - was blasted by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.

She condemned the Home Office for a bureaucratic and “chaotic” response which had seen hundreds of desperate people turned away at Calais as they tried to reach the UK.

Ms Cooper welcomed the extension of the family visa scheme, which was initially limited to spouses, partners, children under 18 and parents of under-18s but was later expanded to include grandparents and children over 18.

But she told the Commons that the Home Office should now “issue emergency visas for Ukrainians - all family but not just family - so they can come here and the UK can do our historic bit to help refugees fleeing war in Europe, as we've done before”.

Mr Foster rejected calls for visas to be waived, telling MPs that people had already been detected at Calais with false documents, trying to get through immigration checks by pretending to be Ukrainian.

He suggested that this might be a route for Russia to infiltrate dangerous people into the UK.

To groans of disbelief from opposition MPs, Mr Foster said: “I appreciate that some may think that’s not an issue, but we only need to look at some of the statements coming out the Kremlin to see which countries are very much in the crosshairs of Mr Putin's Russian regime.”

In reference to the poison attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018, he urged MPs to “look back a short period of time to see the impact on this country of attacks by those pretending they came here to look at a cathedral spire”.

But Scottish National Party home affairs spokesperson Stuart McDonald retorted: “Don’t quote Salisbury at us. That has absolutely nothing to do with this.”

And Tory former minister Caroline Nokes derided Mr Foster’s claim that the Home Office was moving “at pace” to help Ukrainians, telling him: “Snails also move at a pace.”