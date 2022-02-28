Foreign secretary Liz Truss has revealed plans to extend UK sanctions aimed at hitting banks in Russia, as she vowed to “cut off” Vladimir Putin’s government from the global economy.

Ms Truss said new emergency legislation would allow full asset freeze on “all Russian banks” withing days, saying she wanted to see the “complete degradation” of the Russian economy after the invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign secretary told the Commons on Monday that the government would sanction Sberbank – the country’s largest bank – by stopping the clearance of payments in Sterling.

She also vowed to keep working through a “hitlist” of oligarchs in the UK – saying she would “focus on their houses, their yachts and every aspect of their lives”.

Ms Truss added: “This is all about flushing out the oligarch dirty money from the United Kingdom. We will continue work with our G7 allies to cut off the Russian economy and cut the free world’s dependence on Russian gas, depriving Putin of his key source of revenue.”

The first piece of legislation could be used to isolate Russian companies from access to UK capital markets, as well as preventing the Russian state from raising debt here.

She said a second piece of legislation will ban exports to Russia across a range of critical sectors. This includes “high-end technological equipment” – including marine and navigation equipment – which “will blunt Russia’s military industrial capabilities”.

Ms Truss admitted the export bank would hit British companies, and said sanctions would mean the British people “will have to go undergo some economic hardships”, adding: “Those hardships are nothing compared to the people of Ukraine.”

On Sunday Ms Truss said there would be new names added to the list of those hit by personal sanctions every few weeks, as she seeks to ratchet up the pressure on Putin’s closest allies.

“We’ve already had letters to the Foreign Office, from lawyers, threatening us, so we have to make sure the cases are properly prepared and that we have the right evidence before we sanction these individuals,” she told the Sunday Times.

“That is why we’re taking it step by step, but we are working through that hit list and we will continue to sanction new oligarchs every few weeks.”

The government is fast-tracking plans to tackle “dirty money” and expose foreign oligarchs who launder their wealth through the UK’s property market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Ministers will table the Economic Crime Bill, previously expected later in the session, in parliament on Tuesday.

The legislation will establish a new register of overseas entities requiring foreign owners of property in the UK to declare their true identity, in a move intended to ensure criminals cannot hide behind secretive webs of shell companies.

Those that fail to comply will have restrictions placed on selling the property, while those who are found to have broken the rules will face up to five years in prison.

The white paper will also contain measures intended to prevent company agents from overseas creating firms in the UK on behalf of foreign criminals or secretive oligarchs as well as reforms of the use of limited partnerships and more powers to seize cryptocurrency assets.

The bill will also strengthen and expand the system of unexplained wealth orders (UWO), which enable law enforcement agencies to seize assets without having to prove they were obtained through criminal activity.

Boris Johnson also said the West is “tightening the economic ligature” around Russia, with Britain, the US, Canada and the EU together announcing selected Russian banks would be excluded from the Swift global payments system.

They said they would be imposing “restrictive measures” to prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves “in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions”.