Watch live as defence secretary Ben Wallace makes statement on war in Ukraine
Watch live as Ben Wallace makes a statement on Ukraine in the House of Commons on Thursday 11 May.
His address comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country needs more time to launch a much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Mr Zelensky described combat brigades as being “ready” but said the army still needed “some things”, including armoured vehicles, that were “arriving in batches”.
“With [what we already have] we can go forward, and, I think, be successful but we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” he said, during an interview with public service broadcasters.
A counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces has been expected for weeks and Ukraine is receiving advanced Western weapons, including tanks and other armoured vehicles, and Western training for its troops as it gears up for the assault.
