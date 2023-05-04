Jump to content

Watch live as Ukraine’s first lady arrives at No 10 for meeting with Akshata Murty

Oliver Browning
Thursday 04 May 2023 15:34
Watch live as Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska arrives at Downing Street for a meeting with Akshata Murty, the wife of Rishi Sunak.

The pair previously met in London back in November 2022 and they exchanged a hug before walking inside No 10.

Ms Zelenska’s arrival on Thursday (4 May) comes after Russia claimed Ukraine was involved in a drone attack on the Kremlin that was intended to kill Vladimir Putin.

Volodymyr Zelensky has denied any involvement from Kyiv.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory and defend our towns and cities,” he said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, also denied involvement in the attack, suggesting it was the result of “local resistance forces”.

“[The] emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerrilla activities of local resistance forces. As you know, drones can be bought at any military store,” Mr Podolyak tweeted.

