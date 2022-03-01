Labour refuses to back open door policy for Ukrainian refugees

Labour has refused to back calls for an open door policy for Ukrainian refugees, after nearly 40 Tory MPs said the UK should adopt one.

Speaking on Monday evening the opposition party's international development spokesperson was asked about demand but would only say the process for applying to come to the UK should be "simplified".

Preet Kaur Gill said the UK's visa website needed to be improved and that "only those people that have family members in the United Kingdom" wanted to come to Britain.

Jeremy Hunt, one of the 37 Tory MPs calling for Britain to follow the EU's lead on refugees from the conflict, told the BBC's Newsnight programme that Britain had a "long tradition" of helping refugees.

Asked whether he supported an "open door" policy for Ukrainian refugees mirroring the one adopted by the European Union, senior Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt said: "Yes. And I expect we will get something like that from the next couple of days from the prime minister.

"Remember, he has a track record of being very generous in his offer to people wanting to leave Hong Kong. And I know that Britain has this long tradition of being open to genuine refugees as obviously people fleeing Ukraine are."

But asked on the same programme whether Labour also wanted an "open door" policy, Labour frontbencher Preet Kaur Gill said:

"Well, look, we need a very simplified process.

"What was really clear from the House of Commons today earlier, it was a question that Yvette Cooper put to the Home Secretary was given the current scheme does it actually expand to elderly parents, for example, and she indicated that it did.

"Of course, Yvette had to make a point of order and correct her because that is not the case.

"At the moment, unless you're a partner, or you have dependents or someone to care for this scheme does not apply to you.

"Our process is so difficult. Just imagine when you go onto the website, how difficult it is to navigate, and all people need from Ukraine is to know that they're going to be able to join their loved ones.

"Many of these people are women and children. Of course, their partners are left behind. Many of the people fleeing Ukraine will want to stay in neighbouring countries.

"So only those people that have family members in the United Kingdom, they want to be able to come and join them, and we've got to enable a process that is simple that enables them to do that."

Pushed again on whether Labour supported an open door policy specifically, as endorsed by the Tory MPs and implemented by the EU, she said:

Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Show all 50 1 /50 Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 28 febrero 2022 EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 27 febrero 2022 Los manifestantes se agolpan alrededor de la columna de la victoria y cerca de la Puerta de Brandenburgo en Berlín para manifestarse por la paz en Ucrania. AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. SEI90251456.jpg AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 25 febrero 2022 Un bombero ucraniano camina entre los fragmentos de un avión derribado en Kiev. AP Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 24 febrero 2022 AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. SEI89646953.jpg Una mujer con mascarilla camina junto a las decoraciones en un centro comercial en Bangkok, Tailandia EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. TOPSHOT-INDIA-POLÍTICA-PROTESTA AFP/ Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 21 febrero 2022 Una anciana se encuentra en una calle de la ciudad de Avdiivka, al este de Ucrania AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 20 febrero 2022 Grandes olas en Doolin, en el condado de Clare, en la costa oeste de Irlanda PA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. SEI88950003.jpg REUTERS Noticias del mundo en imágenes. SEI88605748.jpg AP Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI223868008.jpg AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 15 febrero 2022 Cornelia Huetter de Austria compite en la final de descenso femenino durante los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Beijing 2022 en el Centro Nacional de Esquí Alpino de Yanqing AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 14 febrero 2022 Un combatiente talibán dirige el tráfico mientras un vendedor ambulante vende globos rojos en forma de corazón para el Día de San Valentín, en Kabul, Afganistán. AP Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 13 febrero 2022 El submarino diesel-eléctrico de la clase Kilo de la Armada rusa Rostov-on-Don navega con una insignia naval de la Federación Rusa, también conocida en ruso como la bandera Andreyevsky, a través del Estrecho del Bósforo en el camino hacia el Mar Negro. AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 12 febrero 2022 La gente participa en el Festival de Deportes de Nieve de Invierno en Kalam AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 11 febrero 2022 Un tanque durante los ejercicios conjuntos de las fuerzas armadas de Rusia y Bielorrusia como parte de una inspección de la Fuerza de Respuesta del Estado de la Unión, en un campo de tiro cerca de Brest. Russian Defence Ministry/AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI222652301.jpg Foto de exposición múltiple de Magdalena Czyszczon de Polonia durante el calentamiento de patinaje de velocidad en los Juegos Olímpicos de Beijing 2022 Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 9 febrero 2022 Un extractor de rickshaw de mano indio espera a los clientes frente a un edificio que exhibe carteles de diferentes espectáculos teatrales en Kolkata, India AP Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 8 febrero 2022 Estorninos sobrevuelan Zaragoza, España EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI222094951.jpg Artistas disfrazados de superhéroes posan con un niño que recibe la vacuna Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 para niños de 5 a 11 años en un gimnasio en la ciudad de San Juan, suburbio de Manila. AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 6 febrero 2022 Los automóviles se detienen ante un área inundada, después de que el ciclón Batsirai tocara tierra, en una carretera en Vohiparara, Madagascar Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI221654253.jpg Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 4 febrero 2022 Los artistas participan en la ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Beijing 2022, en el Estadio Nacional, conocido como el Nido de Pájaro, en Beijing. AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Mattarella jura su segundo mandato como presidente de la República Italiana EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Patinaje de velocidad - Entrenamiento Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 1 febrero 2022 Las personas son rociadas con espuma en un parque de diversiones como parte de las festividades navideñas en el primer día del Año Nuevo Lunar del Tigre en Yogyakarta. AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 31 enero 2022 Las carreteras arteriales se iluminan mientras los viajeros de la mañana conducen al amanecer en el oeste de Beijing antes de los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno de Beijing 2022 AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 30 enero 2022 AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 29 enero 2022 Un trabajador limpia petróleo crudo en la playa de Mae Ram Phueng luego de un derrame causado por una fuga en un oleoducto submarino propiedad de Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited en Rayong, Tailandia. GRAMO Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 28 enero 2022 Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI220362674.jpg El escultor de Los Ángeles Dan Medina ha honrado el aniversario de la muerte de Kobe y Gigi Bryant junto con otros siete pasajeros al colocar una estatua temporal de los dos donde su helicóptero se estrelló hace dos años hoy en Calabasas, California. REUTERS Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Celebraciones del Día de la República en Nueva Delhi EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI220117782.jpg AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI219964080.jpg AFP via Getty Images Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI219878105.jpg EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI219680862.jpg EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI219549939.jpg Reuters Noticias del mundo en imágenes. Tamborada infantil con motivo del día de la patrona de San Sebastián EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI219192771.jpg REUTERS Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 18 enero 2022 Los soldados marchan durante las celebraciones para conmemorar el Día de las Fuerzas Armadas Reales de Tailandia en el campamento de Chulabhorn, en la provincia de Narathiwat, en el sur de Tailandia. AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 17 enero 2022 Novak Djokovic se prepara para tomar asiento en un avión a Belgrado, en Dubái, luego de perder su oportunidad de quedarse en Australia para defender su título del Abierto de Australia a pesar de no estar vacunado contra el COVID-19 AP Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 16 enero 2022 Un perro bebe agua de un grifo en Bondi Beach en Sydney Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. PRI218598522.jpg EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 14 enero 2022 Los devotos hindúes se dan un chapuzón en las aguas del río Narmada en Budhni, con motivo de Makar Sankranti, un día considerado de gran importancia religiosa en la mitología hindú. AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 13 enero 2022 La torre al-Hamra de la ciudad de Kuwait (derecha), la sede del Banco Nacional de Kuwait (centro) y la torre al-Rayah (izquierda), atrapadas en una densa niebla AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 12 enero 2022 Un partidario de Costa de Marfil aplaude antes del partido de la Copa Africana de Naciones del grupo entre Guinea Ecuatorial y Costa de Marfil en el Stade de Japoma en Douala. AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 11 enero 2022 Un comerciante posa para una foto frente a una tienda que vende decoraciones en el casco antiguo de Hanoi antes del Año Nuevo Lunar o el feriado Tet. AFP/Getty Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 10 enero 2022 EPA Noticias del mundo en imágenes. 9 enero 2022 Un bombero del estado de Minas Gerais busca víctimas después de que una pared de roca se derrumbara sobre lanchas a motor debajo de una cascada en Capitolio, en el estado de Minas Gerais, Brasil. Reuters

"What we're saying is we need a simplified scheme. We've already got one of the Hong Kong one it's working really well. We need to have something very similar to that."

The government’s visa concessions for Ukrainians announced over the weekend have been widely criticised by campaigners as insufficient – with many close family members including adult children, parents of adults, brothers and sisters not covered under the scheme.

The Independent last week launched its Refugees Welcome campaign, calling on the government to set up a resettlement scheme to grant sanctuary in the UK to Ukrainians fleeing the bloody conflict. Polls suggest a strong backing for the move.

The EU has said it will allow entry to all people fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will not require them to apply for asylum, under its Temporary Protection Directive scheme.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she did not know how many people would come, adding: "I think we will have to prepare for millions."

Various estimates by the UN and refugee organisations put the number of people fleeing the Russian invasion at somewhere between four and seven million people.