Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch Ben Wallace face questions in parliament on Monday 15 May, following Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the UK earlier in the morning.

The president of Ukraine was greeted with a hug by Rishi Sunak after arriving in Britain, where he is seeking more support for his country’s war effort.

Mr Sunak welcomed Mr Zelensky to his country retreat Chequers - the first time the prime minister has hosted a visiting leader at the Buckinghamshire mansion - before the two leaders held talks.

They discussed western fighter jets, Mr Zelensky said, as he anticipated “very important decisions” to be made soon.

“Today we spoke about the jets. A very important topic for us because we can’t control the sky,” he explained.

“We want to create this jets coalition and I’m very positive with it. We spoke about it and I see that in the closest time, you will hear some, I think very important decisions but we have to work a little bit more on it.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.