Work more hours, minister tells Universal Credit claimants facing £20-a-week cut

Universal Credit claimants should work more hours to make up for the looming £20-a-week cut to their payments, a Cabinet minister says.

Rejecting widespread criticism of the move – predicted to plunge half million more people into poverty – Thérèse Coffey pointed to “record numbers of vacancies”, as the UK emerges from the Covid pandemic.

“I’m conscious that £20 a week is about two hours’ extra work every week,” the work and pensions secretary said.

“We will be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours, but ideally also to make sure they’re also in a place to get better paid jobs as well.”

The comments come after an internal Whitehall analysis warned of a “catastrophic” impact from removing the support, including rising homelessness, poverty and foodbank use.

And the claim that the solution is to work harder was made despite Universal Credit being created in order to adjust automatically to reflect someone’s level of earnings.

A government website states: “Your Universal Credit payments will adjust automatically if your earnings change. It doesn’t matter how many hours you work, it’s the actual earnings you receive that count.”

Poverty campaigners have warned the cut – worth £1,040 a year to millions of people – will be the biggest overnight reduction to social security for many decades.

Most families affected have somebody in work, they point out – despite Boris Johnson’s claim that the move is intended to encourage people into jobs.

But, defending the cut, to kick-in from the start of October, Ms Coffey pointed to Covid and told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a temporary uplift recognising the reason that it was introduced is coming to an end.”

