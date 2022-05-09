Controversial plans to prevent teenagers going to university if they fail to achieve tougher minimum school grades could be dropped, a minister has suggested.

The proposals – widely criticised for penalising disadvantaged students – are an attempt to “start a conversation”, Michelle Donelan said, adding: “We might not do it.”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has joined the outcry at the new barriers in the way of higher education, warning youngsters from minority ethnic backgrounds and on free school meals would suffer.

The National Union of Students called the plans “classist, ableist and racist”, saying: “They cruelly target those from marginalised communities and seek to gatekeep education.”

They would see state-backed tuition fee and maintenance loans denied to students who fail to achieve two Es at A-Level or a Level 4 pass in English and maths at GCSE.

Ms Donelan, the universities minister, called the idea “one of the options on the table”, with a consultation underway by the Department for Education.

“What we have said is that we want to start a conversation on this. We might not do it,” the minister told BBC Radio 4.

The plans are part of a shake-up to slash £5bn from the taxpayer bill for higher education, by also forcing many more students to pay back their loans in full.

Graduates will start repayments with lower earnings and pay off debts for 40 years, instead of 30 – while proposals to bring back maintenance grants and cut annual fees from £9,250 to £7,500 were rejected.

Poorer students will lose out, while top-earning graduates pay less, as the proportion repaying their loans in full soars from around 25 per cent to 70 per cent.

