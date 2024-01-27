Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

US military destroys Houthi anti-ship missile after oil tanker attack

US says it responded to an ‘imminent threat’ as it hits rebels positions for the third time in a month

Kate Devlin
Politics and Whitehall Editor
Saturday 27 January 2024 09:43
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Rishi Sunak claims initial strikes on Houthis were effective

The US has said it has destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile in Yemen that posed an “imminent threat” to its Navy.

The strike comes after the rebels claimed an attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

In response the UK government said Britain and its allies, which include the US, "reserve the right to respond appropriately".

Announcing the latest strike, the US said the missile was aimed towards the Red Sea and ready to launch.

It “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” US central command said in a statement on X.

The missile was identified in a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen.The US said it had “struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence”, adding that this “action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.”

Earlier this week Rishi Sunak warned the UK would not hesitate to launch further airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen if attacks on ships in the Red Sea continue.

His warning came hours after RAF jets took part in a second wave of joint US-UK action on Monday night.

The Houthis claim their attacks have been prompted by the war in Gaza.But the UK government has rejected that suggestion, pointing out that the group have hit ships with no links to Israel.

Overnight a UK govermment spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that the M/V Marlin Luanda, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, has sustained damage from attack in the Gulf of Aden. Current reports suggest no casualties and nearby coalition vessels are on the scene.

“We have been clear that any attacks on commercial shipping are completely unacceptable and that the UK and our allies reserve the right to respond appropriately.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in