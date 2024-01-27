US military destroys Houthi anti-ship missile after oil tanker attack

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US has said it has destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile in Yemen that posed an “imminent threat” to its Navy.

The strike comes after the rebels claimed an attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden.

In response the UK government said Britain and its allies, which include the US, "reserve the right to respond appropriately".

Announcing the latest strike, the US said the missile was aimed towards the Red Sea and ready to launch.

It “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” US central command said in a statement on X.

The missile was identified in a Houthi-controlled part of Yemen.The US said it had “struck and destroyed the missile in self-defence”, adding that this “action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.”

Earlier this week Rishi Sunak warned the UK would not hesitate to launch further airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen if attacks on ships in the Red Sea continue.

His warning came hours after RAF jets took part in a second wave of joint US-UK action on Monday night.

The Houthis claim their attacks have been prompted by the war in Gaza.But the UK government has rejected that suggestion, pointing out that the group have hit ships with no links to Israel.

Overnight a UK govermment spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports that the M/V Marlin Luanda, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, has sustained damage from attack in the Gulf of Aden. Current reports suggest no casualties and nearby coalition vessels are on the scene.

“We have been clear that any attacks on commercial shipping are completely unacceptable and that the UK and our allies reserve the right to respond appropriately.”