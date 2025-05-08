Trump and Starmer agree historic UK-US trade deal with tariffs slashed for Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has struck a historic trade agreement with the US that will slash Donald Trump’s tariffs, in what the President hailed as a "great deal for both countries".

The UK has become the first country to reach such an agreement since Mr Trump’s swingeing ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs threw the global economy into turmoil last month.

The prime minister hailed a "fantastic, historic day" as he said the move would “boost British businesses and save thousands of British jobs” and deliver on his promises to protect car makers and save the UK’s steel industry.

The deal will see US tariffs on cars immediately slashed from 27.5 to 10 per cent, while levies on steel and aluminium will be reduced to zero. However, a general 10 per cent tariff will remain.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have struck a trade deal ( PA )

The move will apply to a quota of 100,000 UK cars, almost the total number that the UK exported last year.

In response, Britain will scrap its tariff on ethanol – which is used to produce beer - coming into the UK from the US.

The Americans also said the move would “exponentially” increase the amount of US beef coming into the UK.

But No 10 said there would be “no weakening of UK food standards on imports” amid fears over US hormone-feed beef and chlorinated chicken.

The deal will be seen as a coup for the prime minister, who has resisted calls to retaliate against the US and instead ploughed a diplomatic furrow.

Mr Trump personally praised the Labour leader, saying the UK and the US had been working for years on a trade deal and “it never quite got there – it did with this prime minster” adding that the bond between the two countries would “soon be stronger than ever before” in the wake of this new agreement.

Sir Keir also paid tribute to the President’s leadership, adding it was "apt" it was signed on the anniversary of VE Day, when “the UK and the US stood together as the closest of allies”.

The pound strengthened against the dollar after the announcement, while the UK's FTSE 100 saw losses ease back slightly.

But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK had been “shafted”, comparing today’s result to the situation before Trump came to power.

She said: “When Labour negotiates, Britain loses. We cut our tariffs — America tripled theirs. Keir Starmer called this “historic”. It’s not historic, we’ve just been shafted!”

Sir Keir appeared to acknowledge the situation was still worse than before Trump re-entered the White House. But, asked if the new terms were better than six months ago, he said: "The question you should be asking is, is it better than where we were yesterday?"

The agreement comes just days after another long-anticipated trade deal, this time with India, was unveiled on Tuesday in what could end up being a triple whammy of agreements, with a new relationship with the EU expected to be announced at a summit in London on May 19.

They will be a boost to the Labour leader in the wake of disastrous local election results last week that have led to calls for major policy changes from senior Labour figures, including the reversal of controversial winter fuel payment cuts for millions of pensioners.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump has unveiled a trade deal with the UK ( PA )

Before the details of the deal became public, Washington DC sources urged caution about its extent. One source, who provides advice to the administration, told The Independent: “This is not a full FTA [free trade agreement] or anywhere near it. To describe it as such would be a gross exaggeration. It is a mini deal that covers some sectoral issues.

“So it will mean that the UK will make concessions like giving up the digital services tax and will avoid tariffs in sectors like automobiles, aluminium and steel.”

The source added that to an extent it was “a face saving exercise” for President Trump who “almost had his Liz Truss moment with the bond markets” only avoided because of his last minute decision to suspend his liberation day tariffs at the behest of his Treasury secretary Scott Bessent.

Mr Trump did not have the authority to do a full free trade deal, without permission from Congress, the source added.

It will still be seen as a win for Sir Keir, who has succeeded where a string of previous prime ministers - Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - have failed in delivering a trade deal with the US.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir struck Britain’s biggest post-Brexit trade deal in a “landmark” agreement with India that will boost trade with the country by £25.5bn.

The prime minister said the agreement, which focuses on whisky, gin, cars and cosmetics, would boost the economy by billions of pounds and cut prices for consumers.