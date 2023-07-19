Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christine Saunders stood outside an estate agents, frowning as she looked at the listed properties in the window.

The disdain on her face grew when I asked her about the by-election. “I don’t trust any of them,” she said. “Lie after lie, it’s ridiculous really.”

Ms Saunders has lived in Uxbridge, west London, for more than 50 years. She has seen her fair share of MPs come and go – the latest being the former prime minister Boris Johnson. He triggered a by-election in the seat after quitting the Commons in disgrace over the Partygate report.

He held the seat for eight years and with a majority of more than 7,000 at the last election. But the Conservatives fear that the historically blue constituency could finally change its stripes following years of scandals involving Mr Johnson.

Uxbridge resident Sally, 60, said she cannot bring herself to vote for anyone in the by-election after “wasted” years under the Tories.

She said: “Boris had the perfect scenario going but he blew it.

“It doesn’t inspire me to vote, in fact, it’s put me off completely and I’m not voting tomorrow. The Tories have wasted 10 years here and now I can’t bring myself to vote for anyone.”

Steve Brine, chair of the Commons health and social care committee, told BBC Radio 4 he expected the Tories to lose in Uxbridge and South Ruislip because of what he called “long Boris”, which likens the ex-PM’s impact on the party to people who suffer with Covid symptoms for months and even years after contracting the illness.

Maggie, a 66-year-old retiree, said: “I was a Boris fan and then he broke the Covid rules, but I forgave him for that. But that was until I saw that smarmy grin on his face and I thought, ‘You’re not sorry’.”

Christine Saunders has lived in Uxbridge for over 50 years (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Phillip Harper, a 79-year-old retired truck driver, said the term is “very apt because you’re stuck with all the crap after he’s gone”.

He added: “Boris dragged the Tories down to the gutter. He was totally dishonest.”

Nora Derby, in her sixties, agreed saying: “He never really seems to go away. He keeps coming back. But I don’t believe in him, he’s told too many fibs.”

Despite her feelings towards the former PM, Ms Derby said she will vote Tory in Thursday’s by-election. “Boris is just a man, he’s not the whole party,” she said, as Mr Harper also said that he would still be open to voting Conservative.

Philip Harper said Boris Johnson had dragged the Tories ‘down to the gutter’ (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

However, a deeper mistrust was brewing among the locals in Uxbridge, as some people seemed reluctant to stand for any of the mainstream politicians.

Two friends walking down Uxbridge High Street explained why they would not be voting at all in the by-election.

“Don’t get me started on Boris Johnson,” freelancer Derek said, shaking his head as he looked riled up. “He did everyone wrong.”

Nodding his head, gym instructor Jeremy added: “The government doesn’t understand what everyone is going through since the lockdown. They’re all looking out for themselves. They’re all comfortable, but it’s us who’s struggling.”

Charlotte Ayres, a former Tory and Brexit voter, also said she has “lost faith in governments” and is now leaning towards voting for an independent party.

Speaking about Mr Johnson, she said he came across as “really charismatic” but turned out to be “disappointing”.

Martin Hill, an IT contractor, said he voted Tory in the last by-election but would not be giving his vote to the party this time. However, his decision is only “partly” motivated by the former prime minister’s Partygate antics.

“The state of the economy, housing, and immigration are more of the overall reason I won’t be voting for them this time,” he said, adding he would be looking at alternative parties to the mainstream.

He added that the controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) is “the biggest issue in this constituency” but thinks the town is “united” by its disapproval of the scheme.

Charlotte Ayres, a former Tory and Brexit voter, said she has ‘lost faith in governments’ (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Walking around the town, it was clear Ulez was the hot topic, with people unanimously against the Sadiq Khan-backed scheme – which Tory candidate Steve Tuckwell and the Tories are hoping will be enough to sway voters away from the opposition.

The Labour candidate vying for the seat is Danny Beales, who political forecasting website Electoral Calculus suggests has an 86 per cent chance of winning. The last time the town had a Labour MP was 1885, meaning any change would be bruising for the Conservatives.

Ms Ayres described Ulez as “unbearable” as she said her partner had racked up “thousands of pounds in debt” due to charges from driving to London for business.

“They slap Ulez on top of everything else: the cost of living crisis, energy bills, house prices, mortgages going up. It’s killing people,” Iver Hardy, whose wife owns a salon, said, adding he will vote for “whoever stops Ulez”.

Joan Edwards works in a local charity shop on High Street. She said that “everything seems to hinge on Ulez”.

“Hillingdon is close to Buckinghamshire and Denham is down the road. So, if people want to come here to shop, they have to pay the Ulez,” she said.

“If you’re a nurse that works at Hillingdon hospital on the night shift, you come in at night and pay £12.50 and have to pay £12.50 in the morning when you go home.”

Green Party candidate Sarah Green was not surprised at how furious locals are about the Ulez, as she accused the Tories of “weaponising” the scheme.

Green Party candidate Sarah Green says Uxbridge’s water supply is one of the most important issues she wants to address (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

The local campaigner, who runs a boat trip business on the Grand Union Canal, said: “They’re running their whole campaign on Ulez. They’re not mentioning Partygate or the cost of living crisis. It’s the same way they fought for Brexit – no information, just slogans.”

But there are still plenty of Boris loyalists, with mother of one Fatiya one of many residents who had fond memories of the former prime minister.

Speedwalking through the town centre with her buggy, she said: “I liked him. He was there for us during the pandemic and his government gave people who were struggling a lot of help through the furlough scheme.”

Uber Eats driver JS Madhan, said people are too harsh on Boris Johnson (Maryam Zakir-Hussain)

Local Uber Eats driver JS Madhan also saw Mr Johnson as a symbol of strength during the pandemic.

“He helped us during Covid. Yes, he made a mistake so now people say he’s a bad person. But he’s not.”

A retiree from Hayes whose daughter lives in Uxbridge said: “Boris Johnson had a lot to contend with but he did well. I hope he will be back soon.”