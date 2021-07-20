Pubs will not be forced to introduce “vaccine passports” which will be compulsory for “larger ticketed events” only, a government minister says.

Paul Scully sparked further confusion about the policy – one day after Boris Johnson stunned Tory MPs by failing to rule out the move for drinkers in crowded bars.

Asked if pubs are among the venues where proof of a jab will be required, the business minister said: “No. We’re not saying crowded pubs at all.

“We’re not ruling anything out, but we’re not saying crowded pubs. We’re saying nightclubs and also larger ticketed events as well.”

Mr Scully was speaking the day after another extraordinary government U-turn – just two weeks after vaccine passports were rejected as proof of entry to any venue.

“The impacts are judged to be disproportionate to the public health benefit at this stage of the pandemic,” a government-ordered review said on 5 July.

But ministers have been spooked by the scenes of packed nightclubs – after allowing them to reopen on Monday – and fears they will become Covid ‘super-spreader events’.

Nightclubs will bar entry, from the end of September, to unvaccinated customers – in a French-style bid to force the 3 million under 30s who have so far refused to get a jab to do so.

The rule will also apply in “other venues where large crowds gather”, Mr Johnson said and – although he did not name them – he did not rule out football matches or even pubs.

Piling pressure on young people to get jabbed, he warned them: “Some of life’s most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination.”

Mr Scully acknowledged that some pubs can be as busy as nightclubs – appearing to meet the government’s new test of “closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings”.

He added, on Sky News: “We’ve got to define it really carefully. And we will do that in the coming months until we get there.”

Any move to enforce vaccine passports in nightclubs, but not pubs, will enrage the industry – just days after clubbers were finally allowed back through doors

Both the Night Time Industries Association and the music trade body LIVE have insisted they must not be treated any differently to bars and restaurants”.