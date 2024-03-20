Watch live: Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething officially sworn in by Senedd

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Vaughan Gething is expected to be officially nominated as the next first minister of Wales on Wednesday, 20 March.

It comes after Welsh Labour members chose the current minister for the economy, 49, to be their next party leader succeeding Mark Drakeford, who had held the position since 2018.

Mr Gething is expected to be declared the country’s fifth leader since the National Assembly for Wales, now the Senedd, was established in 1999.

He has been a Member of the Senedd (MS) since 2011, and has sat in the cabinet since 2016.

Mr Gething rose to prominence as health minister from 2016 to 2021, holding the position throughout the Covid pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Senedd will meet to choose a nominee; if only Mr Gething’s name is put forward he will be declared the nominee, but if more than one nomination is made then every member except for the Llywydd, or Presiding Officer, and the Deputy Presiding Officer, will vote for their preferred candidate by roll call.