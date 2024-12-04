Pope Francis discusses Ukraine with Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban
Pope Francis met Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Vatican on Wednesday and discussed with him the war in Ukraine, focusing on the humanitarian situation and efforts to promote peace in the region.
Francis also discussed other themes with Orban, including the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union as well as the "central role of the family and the protection of the young generations,” the Vatican said in a statement.
During his visit in Hungary last year, Francis met with some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who remained in Hungary. Nearly 2.5 million refugees entered the eastern European country early on in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Orban has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the war. But he has refused to supply Kyiv with weapons, and he has threatened to veto EU sanctions against Moscow while maintaining Hungary’s strong dependence on Russian energy.
The Hungarian leader also met with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Miroslaw Wachowski, the Vatican undersecretary for relations with states.