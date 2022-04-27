Supreme Court throws out pensioner’s legal challenge over voter ID pilot

Zoe Tidman
Wednesday 27 April 2022 10:59
Comments
<p>The Supreme Court has thrown out an appeal on voter ID plans</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Supreme Court has thrown out a British pensioner’s legal challenge against government pilot schemes that required voters to show ID.

Neil Coughlan, who believes the move would prevent people from casting their ballots, said he was “disappointed” after his appeal was dismissed on Tuesday.

The pensioner from Essex had argued the pilot schemes - held in a number of constituencies in the 2019 elections - were not lawful.

More follows...

