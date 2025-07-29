Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The decision to lower the voting age to 16 could widen the inequality divide among teenagers in the UK due to the lack of political education in school.

Academics have warned that the move to extend the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds risks only benefitting those from wealthier backgrounds, unless all students are given equal access to citizenship education.

Recent research from the University of Roehampton found specific classes on politics and democracy have been provided unevenly across the country, with more affluent schools likely to receive dedicated lessons.

It also found that pupils with university-educated parents are more likely to discuss politics at home, and feel more confident engaging in political debates.

This results in teenagers from low income households often being at a disadvantage in terms of understanding parties and voting systems, which the research concluded “compounded class-based disparities”.

open image in gallery The voting age will be lowered to 16 as part of plans to ‘modernise’ British democracy ( PA )

“Votes at 16 is an important milestone, but without proper political education in every school, we risk widening the democratic gap between privileged and disadvantaged teenagers”, said Dr Bryony Hoskins, Professor of Political Comparative Social Science at the University of Roehampton.

“The students most likely to benefit are those already surrounded by political knowledge and encouragement, leaving disadvantaged young people behind again.

“The result is a political system that feels unrepresentative and irrelevant to many young people. If we ignore this, votes at 16 could actually entrench inequality.”

Labour’s manifesto committed the party to lowering the voting age to 16 in line with Scottish and Welsh elections.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “important” to lower the voting age, as 16-year-olds were old enough to work and “pay in” through tax, so should “have the opportunity” to say how they wanted their money spent.

But a poll of 500 16 and 17-year-olds conducted for ITV News by Merlin Strategy found only half said they thought they should be allowed to vote, and only 18 per cent would definitely vote.

Labour stood to gain the most, with 33 per cent saying they would back the party, while 20 per cent said they would choose Reform UK and 18 per cent the Greens.

A EU and UK Research and Innovation project was trialled on 900 pupils earlier this ear, and found that a five-lesson political literacy programme improved students’ belief in their own ability to engage with politics.

“We now have clear evidence that short, structured lessons that use inclusive education methods can make a real difference,” said Professor Hoskins. “This should be part of every young person’s education and not a postcode lottery.”

Ahead of the next general election, researchers are calling on the Department of Education to ensure political literacy becomes a compulsory part of the national curriculum.

The Independent has approached the government for comment.