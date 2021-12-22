Covid: Wales to bring back restrictions including rule of six for hospitality venues from Boxing Day
‘We are facing a very serious situation in Wales,’ first minister Mark Drakeford says
Wales will introduce new Covid restrictions from Boxing Day, including the “rule of six” for hospitality venues, first minister Mark Drakeford has announced.
Effective from 6am on 26 December, there will be a “general requirement of 2 metre social distancing in all premises open to the public and workplaces, where reasonable”.
All licences premises will also be required to re-introduce table service and mandatory face coverings apart from when customers are seated.
Large events will not be allowed indoors or outdoors, the government added, with the maximum number of people of people who can gather at indoor event being capped at 30 and 50 outdoors.
The Welsh government said it will not be making rules about mixing inside households and private gardens, and instead issued guidance, strongly advising people to “limit the number of people visiting your home”
Mark Drakeford, the first minister, said: “We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very infectious omicron variant is headed our way.
He added: “This new form of coronavirus could infect large numbers of people in Wales, disrupting daily lives and businesses and could cause an increase in the number of people who need hospital care in the coming weeks.”
“We will do everything we can to protect people’s health and livelihoods in Wales – this means taking early action to try and control its spread.
