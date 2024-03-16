Vaughan Gething to become Wales first minister and country’s first Black leader

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vaughan Gething is set to become the next first minister of Wales after securing victory in the Labour leadership contest.

The economy minister will become the country’s first Black leader, and will replace Mark Drakeford, who announced his intention to quit in December after five years in the role.

Mr Gething was chosen by Welsh Labour members to lead their party leader in a result announced in Cardiff on Saturday, a day after his 50th birthday. However, he will not take over as first minister until Wednesday - when a vote will be held in the Senedd.

Vaughan Gething will be Wales’s next First Minister (Ben Birchall/PA)

He beat his only rival, the education minister Jeremy Miles, in a vote open to only around 100,000 of the party faithful and members of affiliated organisations and trade unions.

Mr Drakeford is not expected to stand down immediately, and will take his final first minister’s questions on Tuesday.

The handover in power comes as Wales faces a challenging time, including farmers protesting, NHS waiting lists hitting record highs and an economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gething had the backing of most of the large unions, and Lord Neil Kinnock, who led the UK party from 1983 to 1992 – but much of the leadership race’s controversy has centred around Mr Gething.

There have been a string of concerns raised around £200,000 of donations to Mr Gething from a company which was found guilty of environmental offences in January and fined £300,000 for one of its worker’s deaths in February, after it pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety rules.

Earlier this week, the BBC revealed that Mr Gething had lobbied regulators in favour of the company, asking Natural Resources Wales to ease restrictions on Atlantic Recycling in 2016.

The firm gave Mr Gething £100,000 on 18 December and another £100,000 on 11 January. Mr Gething and his team have always insisted the donation was declared in line with Senedd and Electoral Commission rules and that the minister is committed to transparency.

Early in the campaign, concerns were also raised over the Unite union’s backing of Mr Gething, after his opponent was disqualified because he has never held “elected lay office as representatives of workers”.

His rival Mr Miles said it was “a new rule that no-one was aware of” and that members were unhappy. But Unite insisted it had carried out the nomination process correctly and Mr Gething said it was up to the union to determine its own democratic processes.

Unlike previous Labour leadership elections, all the votes were equally weighted. Selections have previously used an “electoral college” system, giving greater weight to MPs and Members of the Senedd.

Additional reporting by PA