Watch live: David Lammy grilled on Ukraine war efforts and assistance for Middle East humanitarian situation
Watch live as the Foreign Office is questioned on the UK's efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and assistance with the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Ministers are likely to be asked what diplomatic steps they are taking with international counterparts to help secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and what they are doing to help improve the humanitarian situation in the Middle East.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), has warned that displaced people in Gaza will "die shivering" as temperatures drop in the winter with "no safe shelters, blankets or warm clothes for people to seek some respite."
They will also face questions on UK efforts to aid Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues.
On Wednesday, foreign secretary David Lammy will face questions for the first time from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
The evidence session will cover a broad range of topics, likely including developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, and seeks to understand the foreign secretary’s short- and long-term foreign policy objectives.
