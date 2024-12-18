Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Campaigners supporting millions of women impacted by an increase in state pension have hit back at Sir Keir Starmer’s claim that 90 per cent of them were aware of the changes.

Leaders of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group say the fight will continue for the 3.6 million women born in the 1950s who they say were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age to bring them into line with men.

This week, the Labour government rejected providing compensation, despite a Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommendation that affected women should get typically £1,000 to £2,950 each.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said taxpayers could not afford the £10.5 billion compensation package and would not rise to calls for a vote on the decision as he came under fire in the Commons.

He also repeated a claim by his pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, and chancellor, Rachel Reeves, that around 90 per cent of women did know that the changes to pensions were coming.

open image in gallery Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall speaking to the media outside the Department for Work and Pensions in Westminster, London, after she announced that women affected by changes to the state pension age will not receive compensation (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

But speaking to The Independent, the Waspi campaign’s communication director, Debbie de Spon, said the 90 per cent claim “simply isn’t true”, while adding that there was now “raw fury” among members.

Ms de Spon said: “One of the reasons that Liz Kendall has used… she claimed that 90 per cent of women did know, which simply isn’t true.”

“And if you read the ombudsman’s report properly, you will see that that isn’t true. What the ombudsman took out of the research is that three out of five women didn’t know their state pension age was increasing.”

“She’s just using one number out from a cluster of numbers. She’s clung on to that because it’s the highest number. But it doesn’t represent the truth.

“We will be taking legal advice about that because it doesn’t make sense to us.”

open image in gallery Campaigners have branded a Government decision not to compensate women affected by the way changes to the state pension age was communicated ‘bizarre and totally unjustified’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms de Spon added there was “raw fury” among the “devastated” campaigners after the announcement which came as a “shock and a huge disappointment”.

She said: “There’s raw fury [on Facebook] understandably. As a campaign we are picking ourselves up and facing this head on. We’ve got to look at what Liz Kendall has said and we’ve got to approach it in the appropriate manner.

Questioning whether the government’s refusal of the ombudsman ruling is democratic, Ms de Spon said: “If there’s no mechanism for people to complain and to get true justice, well, is that a democracy?”

“There’s a whole constitutional issue here, apart from just the fact that 3.6 million Waspi women are feeling extremely angry this morning.

“It’s a far, far deeper thing. If we don’t all watch out, what’s next? If you tolerate this then your children will be next, as they say.”