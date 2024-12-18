Waspi women latest: Labour face vicious backlash as 3.8 million women denied compensation
Sir Keir Starmer will face furious MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions later today
The government is facing fresh backlash after announcing that up to 3.8 million women will not receive compensation after being affected by changes to the state pension age.
Calls for women born in the 1950s - known as the Waspi women - to receive thousands in compensation have been rejected by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall.
Ms Kendall insisted she was making the “right decision and the fair decision”, arguing the proposed compensation scheme “isn’t fair or value for taxpayers’ money”.
The rise in women’s state pension age from 60 to 65, as a result of the Pensions Act 1995, has sparked significant controversy after millions claim they were not properly informed and have been forced to change retirement plans.
Labour’s refusal of compensation comes despite the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ruling that affected women were due compensation of typically £1,000 to £2,950 each. The Lib Dems described the rejection as a “day of shame”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to face MPs at midday for the final Prime Minister’s Questions of the calendar year before parliament recess begins on Thursday.
Six years ago: Labour MPs give standing ovation to Waspi protest in Commons
Around six years ago, Labour MPs gave a standing ovation to Waspi women who staged a protest from the House of Commons public gallery.
The protest took place soon after former chancellor Philip Hammond had concluded his 2018 Budget statement. Many Labour MPs - then under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn - stood up to applaud.
Sir Keir Starmer appears to stand up alongside fellow MPs, but it is unclear if he is applauding.
Improving public services better use of funds than Waspi compensation - minister
Improving public services for pensioners is a better use of taxpayers money than compensating the Waspi women, government minister Rushanara Ali said this morning.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “The fact is that we have got a huge, huge job to do in terms of making sure that the conditions that pensioners live in in our country are improved and that’s why our focus is on protecting the triple lock, which will unlock £30 billion in this Parliament, supporting pensioners… and that includes those who are women born in the 1950s.
“We are absolutely committed to tackling the public service crisis in the NHS, making sure we’ve got more policing in our streets, which is about security and safety for pensioners and support for the NHS, they need those services.
“So this Government has inherited a devastating set of issues, we are responding to those challenges.”
Compensation would not be ‘fair or proportionate’ - minister
Government minister Rushanara Ali is defending the decision not to award compensation to the Waspi women in the morning media round.
Speaking with Sky News, she described the fallout over the Waspi women compensation as “deeply regrettable”, but that compensation would not be a “fair or proportionate” use of taxpayer money.
“The situation is that in terms of the compensation, it would be up to some £10 billion, which we don’t feel is fair or proportionate in terms of use of public money, given that some 90% of those affected, according to the ombudsman’ report, it would not have been made a difference in terms of the delay in the letters,” the homelessness ministersaid.
“But the reality is, this has been a very difficult issue for those affected, and it’s deeply regrettable, and lessons will need to be learned.”
Labour accused of betraying WASPI women to win election after compensation snub
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of betraying women affected by changes to the state pension age after using them to get elected.
The prime minister came under fire on Wednesday after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for 3.8m affected individuals to be given £1,000 and £2,950 each in compensation.
Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali was sent out to defend the government’s decision, but faced a heated Sky News interview in which presenter Kay Burley said Labour had “made a promise time and time again” to affected women before the general election.
“And now you’ve literally said, ‘nah, sorry, it’s not happening’,” Ms Burley said.
Ms Ali repeated Ms Kendall’s apology on behalf of the government to women affected by the change, which hiked the state pension age from 60 to 65, with millions claiming they were not properly aware.
She said: “Lessons need to be learned for the future and I absolutely understand this is really, really difficult.
“We will need to make sure these things do not happen again.”
Read the full report from political correspondent Archie Mitchell:
Labour accused of betraying WASPI women to win election after compensation snub
The Labour government came under fire on Wednesday after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for 3.8m affected individuals to be given £1,000 and £2,950 each in compensation
‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay compensation to 3.8 million Waspi women, Liz Kendall announces
Ministers have been accused of presiding over a “day of shame” for the Labour government after they announced that up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age will not receive compensation.
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, while claiming she understood their unhappiness.
“I know there are women born in the 1950s who want and deserve a better life, they have worked hard in paid jobs and in bringing up their families,” she said.
She pledged the government would protect the pensions “triple lock”, drive down NHS waiting lists and deliver “the jobs, homes and opportunities your families need to build a better life”.
Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay 3.8m Waspi women compensation, Kendall announces
Labour MP hits out at his own government as campaigners say decision not to compensate women up to £2,950 each ‘would make the likes of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump blush’
Welcome to the live blog
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics blog.
We’ll bring you all the latest news and reaction, as the government faces backlash over the decision to refuse compensation for Waspi women, and inflation rises to 2.6 per cent.
