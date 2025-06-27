Starmer’s ‘cruel’ welfare cuts must be voted down despite concessions, say charities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of charities and campaigners have urged MPs to continue to oppose Sir Keir Starmer’s welfare cuts despite a late night climbdown from Downing Street, arguing the concessions are a “desperate attempt to rush through a disastrous piece of legislation”.

It comes after the government offered Labour rebels a series of concessions in an effort to head off the prime minister’s first major Commons defeat since coming to power.

Some 126 Labour backbenchers had signed an amendment that would halt the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill in its tracks when it faces its first Commons hurdle on 1 July.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced criticism from his backbenchers over Number 10’s apparent lack of engagement with Labour MPs (Ben Stansall/PA) ( PA Wire )

Rebels now believe the compromises on offer, which include protecting Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for all existing claimants, will be enough to win over a majority.

But charities and campaign groups have slapped down the offer, warning the cuts will entrench poverty and create a two-tier benefits system. Disability charity Mencap warned that the changes will create a “generational divide in the quality of life for people with a learning disability”. “Cutting disability benefits is not a fair way to mend the black hole in the public purse,” executive director Jackie O'Sullivan said.

Amnesty International warned that the new reforms continue to “fail on human rights checks”, dubbing the concessions “nothing more than a superficial attempt to get MPs to vote through this cruel and harmful piece of legislation.”

“It will deepen poverty, entrench discrimination, and create a two-tier welfare system that cannot be justified under any circumstances”, the organisation said.

“Freezing or cutting benefits for new claimants doesn’t prevent poverty, it pushes more people into it, while entrenching income inequality across generations.

“These proposals are not human rights compliant. They are being rushed through without proper scrutiny, transparency or engagement with those who stand to lose the most.

“We urge MPs to stand firm against a Bill that continues to discriminate, harm, and marginalise.”

The Disability Benefits Consortium (DBC), a coalition of over 100 disability charities including Scope, the MS Society and Parkinson’s UK, echoed Amnesty’s remarks - saying the “supposed ‘concessions’ to the cuts bill are just a desperate attempt to rush through a disastrous piece of legislation”.

They warned the government is “betraying the next generation of disabled people” by “pushing the cuts onto future claimants”.

“Why should someone who needs support to wash in 2025 be entitled to PIP, but not someone who has the same needs in 2035?

“If the bill passes in its revised form, it will still push more people into poverty and worsen people’s health. We urge MPs to use their power to stop this impending disaster. The bill must be stopped in its tracks.”

Meanwhile, Helen Barnard, Trussell’s director of policy, said the proposals “still present a bleak future for future claimants”.

While the concessions were welcomed, she warned they still risk “placing the government's commitments to end the need for emergency food and tackle poverty in serious jeopardy.

“Being disabled isn’t a choice. Our fears remain the same, and key MP concerns still remain to be addressed.”

“We urge MPs who stood against the bill to continue to do so, and protect the people these changes will affect in the near future”, she added.

And the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said new disabled claimants “will continue to be pushed into deep hardship by these cuts, which should be opposed”.

While they said the government has “listened, grasped the severity of the impact and taken some mitigating actions”, the organisation warned that bill overall must “offer the right support to those who need it without subjecting disabled people to further hardship”.

“At the moment that is not the case for people who may need support in the future”, they said.

Meanwhile mental health charity Mind said the bill “remains fatally flawed”. “If current protections are right for disabled people now, why are they not right for disabled people in the future?” executive director Jemima Olchawski said.

The reforms also attracted criticism from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who dubbed them the “worst of all worlds".

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Essex, she said: "I think we're seeing a government that is floundering, a government that is no longer in control despite having a huge majority.

"I don't see how they're going to be able to deliver any of the things they promised if they can't do something as basic as reducing an increase in spending."

Mrs Badenoch added: "What they're doing now with this U-turn is creating a two-tier system ... this is the worst of all worlds."

The government’s original package had restricted eligibility for PIP, the main disability payment in England, and cut the health-related element of Universal Credit, saying this would save around £5bn a year by 2030.

Now, the changes to PIP eligibility will be implemented in November 2026 and apply to new claimants only while all existing recipients of the health element of Universal Credit will have their incomes protected in real terms.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed the U-turn in a letter to MPs late on Thursday night, along with plans for a review of the PIP assessment to be led by disabilities minister Sir Stephen Timms and “co-produced” with disabled people.

While the revised bill is now expected to pass through the Commons on Tuesday, it is understood that a number of Labour MPs are still planning to vote against it, believing that the adjustments don’t go far enough to mitigate their concerns.

Dame Meg Hillier, one of the leading rebel voices, described the concessions as “a good deal” involving “massive changes” to protect vulnerable people and involve disability people in the design of future reforms.

She said: “It’s encouraging that we have reached what I believe is a workable compromise that will protect disabled people and support people back into work while ensuring the welfare system can be meaningfully reformed.”

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “We have listened to MPs who support the principle of reform but are worried about the pace of change for those already supported by the system.

“This package will preserve the social security system for those who need it by putting it on a sustainable footing, provide dignity for those unable to work, supports those who can and reduce anxiety for those currently in the system.”

The Department for Work and Pensions has been contacted for comment.