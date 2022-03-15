Parents to be given £100 for PE kits by Welsh government

Parents in Wales who are struggling with bills will be given £100 by the government to cover the cost of PE kits.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the policy would help with the cost of living crisis and make household budgets "go a little bit further".
Any child who receives free school meals will be eligible for the one-off assistance from summer 2022.
"Many parents will be worried about how they can afford the things their children need for school," Mr Miles said.
"This extra payment will help cover other costs, such as PE kits, school shoes and other equipment, helping household budgets go a little bit further."
UK news in picturesShow all 50
The grant will be handed out through Wales' Pupil Development Grant Access scheme, which gives families extra cash to cover uniform costs, PE kits, school shoes and other equipment.
The scheme's payout will be £100 higher this year, meaning learners entering year 7 will get a total of £300 and other years groups £225.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies