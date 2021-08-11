Welsh Gower salt marsh lamb given protected status under new post-Brexit regime

Welsh Gower salt marsh lamb has become the first food product to receive protected status under a new post-Brexit regime.

Similar to the pre-existing EU scheme, the Geographical Indication (GI) programme was introduced at the end of the transition period, guaranteeing a products authenticity and protection from imitation.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the registration of the meat produced from lambs born and reared in the Gower Peninsula in South Wales now has full recognition.

The producers claim the seasonal product — available from June until the end of December — gets its unique flavour from the salt marsh environment on which the sheep graze.

Food minister Victoria Prentis said: “Our new GI schemes guarantee equality and excellence for food lovers at home and around the world. I am really pleased to see Gower salt marsh lamb gain protected status, and I can think of no better to product to kick-start our new scheme with.”

“We want people, at home and abroad, to be lining up to buy British. I would encourage producers from all around the UK to apply to the scheme, so that we can celebrate and protect our excellent local produce, and ensure it is given the recognition that it deserves,” she added.

However, the announcement comes after the government provoked fury over the treatment of farmers in the UK-Australia trading agreement, with the sector fearing the deal will see them undercut by Australian rivals.

Best for Britain chief executive Naomi Smith said: “The government’s new trade deals threaten to undermine food standards here and price British farmers out of the market with cheap meat from countries like Australia and the US.

“Welsh lamb farmers would probably take stronger protections for their livelihoods over a new watermark for their packaging. It will also not be lost on the public that after years of calling the EU a protectionist racket, people in this government are now following Europe’s lead.”

Dan and Will Pritchard from Weobley castle farm, who produce the product, said: “We are the third generation of Pritchards to farm in this amazing location, meaning that we’ve perfected our way of rearing lamb over the years.

“We currently produce around 1,000 lambs a year — taking care of the whole process to create meat with a unique, local flavour of samphire and sea lavender,” they added.

“This recognition means that the reputation of our regional product is protected, and it helps us promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non-genuine products”.