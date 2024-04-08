Wes Streeting: The Labour ‘poster boy’ out to shake up the NHS

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There aren’t many in Westminster who could namecheck the Krays, armed robberies, and their mother being born in prison when giving a summary of their family background.

But Wes Streeting, who currently serves as Labour’s shadow health secretary and is frequently tipped as a future party leader, isn’t typical of most politicians.

Now 41 years old, the MP for Ilford North has become one of the loudest and most forthright voices on Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench, appearing to embody the type of messaging Labour HQ believes is most likely to entice voters to deliver them into No 10 in just a few months’ time.

An unusually direct communicator at a time of ever-increasing obfuscation, Streeting has been unafraid to depart with both long-held Labour orthodoxy and mainstream progressive opinion in service of his own particular brand of supposedly straightforward and “common sense” politics.

This was notably evident this week, as he repeated his intention of increasing private access to the NHS to help cut waiting lists, in a characteristically punchy appeal to readers of The Sun newspaper.

Warning that the NHS would get no extra funding from his department without undergoing “major surgery” and reform, Labour’s shadow health secretary insisted he was “up for the fight” with health unions and would not be deterred by “middle-class lefties” crying “betrayal” over privatisation.

While marking no material departure from the rhetoric Streeting has been espousing for years, the pugilistic piece – softened somewhat by a reference to his own personal brush with kidney cancer, aged 38 – still managed to set social media alight on Monday, with detractors spreading his message far and wide to otherwise-unreached voters.

Indeed, Streeting has become one of the most familiar faces on Starmer’s tightly reined frontbench, after enjoying a rapid rise from the backbenches in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s downfall, of whom – as a former member of the Blairite pressure group, Progress – Streeting has been an ardent and unceasing critic.

The shadow health secretary, pictured behind Keir Starmer, has spoken of his own personal brush with kidney cancer at the age of 38 ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

But amid chatter of Streeting’s potential to one day hold the keys to No 10 himself, his own path to Downing Street would be a far cry from the Eton-marked route trodden by so many before him.

Born in 1983 to teenage parents, who later separated, and growing up in a council flat in London’s East End, Streeting previously told the Daily Mail that he could trace many of his “views on law on order” – and his Christian faith – to his paternal grandfather. Streeting said he was a former merchant seaman, a “pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps working-class Tory, who only ever voted Liberal to keep Labour out” and was “very proud of Queen and Country”.

The issue of law and order was one that loomed large in Streeting’s family history.

In his autobiography, One Boy, Two Bills and a Fry-Up, Streeting has recalled his maternal grandfather Bill Crowley, a “career criminal” known to the Krays – whom Streeting would visit in prison while at primary school – wearing a grotesque rubber mask while carrying out armed robberies, which he named Claude.

It is believed that Streeting’s mother Corinna may even have been born in prison, while his grandmother Libby Crowley served a stretch in HMP Holloway prison over an offence linked to her husband – where she shared a cell with Christine Keeler, the model and showgirl at the heart of the Profumo Scandal.

Describing his grandfather’s relationship with his mother as “toxic, sometimes violent”, Streeting also previously told The Times of how his mother entered an abusive relationship when he was two with an “extremely violent” man who once “dangled my mum’s younger sister over the balcony and threatened to drop her as part of coercive control”.

The man was jailed before Streeting was old enough to remember any of that period, and Streeting has previously described how his mother, after considering an abortion and “having decided to keep me, was absolutely determined to prove herself as a mother.

“When I was growing up, there was always a bookshelf with books. She said, ‘I’m not going to let you be made to feel stupid in the way that I was growing up,” Streeting said last June, describing his “driving mission” in politics as being to “make sure that children from backgrounds like mine have the security and opportunity they need to realise every ounce of their potential. When you’ve grown up in poverty, and you’ve escaped poverty, it gives you both an insight and a special responsibility to help tackle it”.

But although Streeting himself has no memory of the violence of that early relationship, once he reached school in inner-city London, he described himself as “one of the sensitive kids, slightly camp and effeminate” with “the bruises to prove it”.

“By the time I sat my GCSEs, I felt like I had survived, rather than thrived, at Westminster City,” he wrote inThe Mirror. With the encouragement of his teachers, a teenage Streeting applied to join a summer school at Cambridge University, which was run by the Sutton Trust charity.

Streeting went on to apply to Cambridge University and secured a place to read history at Selwyn College in 2001, where he would come out as gay in his second year.

He wrote: “Coming out in Cambridge felt liberating. Coming out at home felt terrifying”, but recalling eventually telling his father, he said: “It didn’t take long for us to deal with any lingering awkwardness in our usual Streeting family way: with humour. I felt loved and accepted.”

Streeting came out as gay in his second year of university ( Getty Images )

Quickly becoming involved in student politics, Streeting – who reportedly briefly quit the Labour Party in opposition to the Iraq War – first came to prominence as president of the National Union of Students, where he served two terms between 2008 and 2010, and backed the then-Labour policy of university fees at a time when this was opposed by the Liberal Democrats.

He went on to become chief executive of the social mobility-focused Helena Kennedy Foundation, and head of education at LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall, before working at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a public sector consultant. Entering local politics as a Labour councillor in 2010, Streeting served as deputy leader of Redbridge Council before stepping down after becoming an MP in May 2015.

Claiming to have turned down multiple requests to serve on Corbyn’s frontbench because “there is no way that I could have been a part of that”, Streeting in 2020 cited “fundamental” concerns over antisemitism, “a bullying culture” in Labour, Corbyn’s response to the Salisbury attack, and “the endless wishlist of promises that I just couldn’t credibly tell my own voters that we could deliver”.

Instead while actively seeking to replace Corbyn, notably in a 2016 coup attempt, Streeting made a name for himself as a member of the cross-party Treasury committee, and was later rewarded by Sir Keir with a role as shadow exchequer secretary.

While he was forced to apologise after being caught calling Corbyn “senile” in 2022, and later caling him “an albatross around Labour’s neck”, he conversely said of Sir Keir in 2020: “He’s just a fundamentally decent human being, and that counts for a lot. He’s got integrity by the bucketloads”. The Labour leader in 2021 described Streeting as a friend as well as a colleague.

That affirmation from his boss came as Streeting announced – days after being promoted to shadow child poverty secretary – that he was temporarily stepping back from politics following a diagnosis of kidney cancer. While it “could have been the moment to throw in politics”, Streeting did the opposite and was promoted to shadow health secretary just months later.

A Guardian piece would later suggest that Streeting’s illness “turned him into the patient’s champion, one who simply will not allow the government to use the pandemic as an excuse for the now terrifyingly long NHS waiting lists”.

Since taking on the brief, Streeting has been no hostage to Labour convention on the NHS, frequently parking his tank on the Tories’ lawn in a manner which has made him no stranger to criticism from those on the left – or those in the health service, notably when he argued that GPs were claiming “money for old rope” during the Covid vaccination drive.

Since his first months in the role, Streeting has called for greater private involvement to help cut NHS waiting lists – but has insisted that privatising the health service “could not be further from my politics, values or aims”.

He also notably diverged from Labour colleagues by answering question on transgender rights oft-posed by right-wing commentators, telling TalkRadio’s Julia Hartley-Brewer in March 2022: “Men have penises, women have vaginas, here ends my biology lesson”, adding: “That doesn't mean by the way that there aren't people who transition to other genders because they experience gender dysphoria and we should acknowledge that and conduct the debate in a respectful way that respects those people's rights and dignity.”

And in March, he stole headlines by telling The Telegraph he wanted the NHS to stop “being right on and doing daft things – well-meaning things – in the name of diversity and inclusion”.

But it is an approach that Streeting likely feels has served him and his party well, and would ultimately do the same for voters. On his position on private involvement with the NHS, he told The New Statesman in March 2023: “It’s pragmatic and it’s definitely popular with those swing voters we need to win over. I don’t think I would be able to look someone in the eye and say: ‘I’m sorry, I know your grandmother could get her hip or knee replacement up the road at a private hospital but my principles mean she can’t.’”

Echoing this on Monday, he told the Today programme: “That’s why as the howls of outrage pour in, as they already are on my social media mentions this morning, I take it as water off a duck’s back.”

With Labour’s vast lead showing no let-up in the polls, Streeting may well have reason to feel vindicated – and indeed, sounded characteristically buoyant as he expressed hopes that a future Labour government would set out long-term investment and reform of social care “that can command consensus across the divide and last for generations, as we did on the NHS in 1948”.

“Whether or not the Conservative Party will be in a reasonable state to have a reasonable conversation I don’t know,” he added.