Trump tariffs: Here’s what the UK trades with America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all of the United Kingdom’s exports to the United States.

There are higher tariffs for cars and car parts – 25 per cent – which will also extend to all computer imports, including laptops.

The list includes tariff codes for engines, transmissions, lithium-ion batteries and other major components, along with less expensive parts including tires, shock absorbers, spark plug wires and brake hoses.

Trump says the tariffs are the US’s “declaration of independence”.

However, UK businesses have labelled them “devastating”.

Here is a look at how much trade the UK has with the US, based on figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump announces tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House ( REUTERS )

How much is exported and imported?

A total of 15.3 per cent of all goods exported from the UK in 2023 went to the United States, the latest year for which data is available.

This makes the US the UK’s largest export partner, with Germany second (8.6 per cent of all UK goods exports), the Netherlands third (7.8 per cent), Ireland fourth (7.1 per cent) and France fifth (6.3 per cent).

Some 10 per cent of all goods imported to the UK in 2023 came from the US.

This ranks the US as the UK’s second largest import partner, behind Germany (responsible for 12.7 per cent of UK goods imports) and ahead of China (9.7 per cent), the Netherlands (9.1 per cent) and France (7.1 per cent).

Some £60.4bn of goods were exported from the UK to the US in 2023, while £57.9bn of goods were imported.

open image in gallery (PA Graphics)

What is exported?

Of the £60.4bn of goods exported to the US in 2023, machinery and transport equipment accounted for the largest share, at £27.2bn, ahead of chemicals (£14.2bn) and materials (£4.2bn).

The top commodity exported by value was medicinal and pharmaceutical products, accounting for £8.8bn of US exports, followed by cars (£6.4bn), mechanical power generators for intermediate sale (£5.2bn), organic chemicals (£2.8bn) and scientific instruments for sale as capital goods (£2.8bn).

What is imported?

Machinery and transport equipment also accounted for the largest share of goods imported to the UK from the US in 2023, at £19.9bn, followed by fuel (£18.7bn) and chemicals (£7.8bn).

The number one commodity imported by value was crude oil, accounting for £8.5bn of total goods imports.

Gas was in second place (£6.6bn), followed by intermediate mechanical power generators (£5.5bn), medicinal and pharmaceutical products (£3.8bn) and refined oil (£3.4bn).

open image in gallery A ship docked at the Port of Oakland in California

How dependent is the UK on the US?

Nearly a quarter (23.6 per cent) of all the UK’s exports of chemicals went to the US in 2023, with the figure even higher for organic chemicals (27.8 per cent), and medicinal and pharmaceutical products (33.9 per cent).

Other commodities near the top of the list include animal oils and fats (25.8 per cent of all exports), inorganic chemicals (21.6 per cent), cars (18.4 per cent) and aircraft (17.9 per cent).

Overall, 17.1 per cent of the UK’s machinery and transport equipment exports in 2023 went to the US, along with 15.9 per cent of exports of beverages and tobacco, 5.2 per cent of exports of food and live animals and 5.1 per cent of exports of fuel.

By contrast, almost a third (31.9 per cent) of all the UK’s crude oil imports in 2023 came from the US, with a similar figure for gas (31.2 per cent).

Some 23.5 per cent of all fuel imports in 2023 came from the US.

Commodities where the UK relied on the US for at least a quarter of imports included wood and cork (27.4 per cent of all imports in 2023) and aircraft (26.5 per cent).

Further down the list, the UK depended on the US for 19.2 per cent of its imports of ships and aircraft; 16.7 per cent of its coal, coke and briquettes; 14.6 per cent of its mechanical machinery; 11.2 per cent of its chemicals; 9.2 per cent of its machinery and transport equipment; 3 per cent of its beverages and tobacco; and 1.8 per cent of its food and animals.