Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Hunt is reportedly considering axing the controversial "non-domiciled" tax status in his spring Budget this week to help fund pre-election tax cuts.

The non-dom tax status is for wealthy overseas individuals and scrapping the loophole has been one of Labour's flagship policies.

If scrapped by the chancellor to raise emergency funds for the Budget, it would leave the opposition scrambling for new sources of cash to fund other key pledges.

Mr Hunt has not always been in favour of axing the status, however, saying back in 2022: “I would rather wealthy foreigners spent their money in Britain.”

The issues around people with non-dom tax status came under the spotlight again last year when The Independent revealed that Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty dodged millions in UK tax by taking advantage of the loophole.

Research from the London School of Economics found that scrapping the special exception would raise the government over £3.2bn a year, something that could help fund other tax cuts. Their forecast predicts that just 0.3 per cent of people with non-dom status would leave the country in this scenario.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies this week warned the chancellor to “tread carefully” on removing it.

The research group pointed out that there are around 37,000 people claiming the non-dom tax exception in the UK, still paying a collective £6bn in UK taxes. Any major change, they argue, could see many of them leave the country – taking this revenue with them.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the non-dom status:

What is ‘non-dom’ tax status?

First introduced in 1799, and refined over the years, the UK’s “non-domiciled” tax regime has come under scrutiny in recent years.

A “non-domiciled individual” is a person who lives in the UK but is not settled here permanently. They will only pay UK tax on money made in the country, and can avoid paying it on their foreign income if they opt to claim the “remittance basis”.

This allows wealthy individuals living in the UK to elect the lower-tax country as their domicile, making for major savings.

There are two ways you can claim this status. Firstly, if you weren’t born in the UK, or your father came from a different country. The only other way is if you are over 16 and choose to leave the UK to live elsewhere permanently.

Jeremy Hunt ahead of the 2023 spring Budget (PA)

If you are a non-dom and choose not to pay UK tax on your overseas earnings, you must pay:

£30,000, if you’ve been in the UK for at least seven of the past nine tax years

£60,000 if you’ve been here for at least 12 of the past 14 tax years

You can no longer claim non-dom status after you have lived in the UK for 15 of the previous 20 years.

Non-doms that don’t claim the remittance basis will simply pay UK tax on their foreign income (over £2,000).

Several other countries similarly operate a tax system with special rights for non-dom individuals.

Other countries with a special "non-dom” tax system It’s not just the UK Belgium

Cyprus

Portugal

Ireland

Italy

Malta

The Netherlands

Switzerland

How many people with non-dom status live in the UK?

In April 2023, there were 68,800 non-doms living in the UK, with an estimated 37,000 claiming the special ‘remittance basis’ tax status.

Ms Murty remains a non-domicilied individual as a citizen of India. However, following the revelations of her tax arrangements, Ms Murty opted to begin paying UK tax on all her worldwide income in future and for the 2021/22 financial year.

The prime minister’s wife issued a statement at the time, accepting that her tax status was not “compatible” with Mr Sunak’s political role, and that she appreciates the “British sense of fairness”.

It was estimated she dodged up to £20m in UK tax over several years on her dividends from Indian IT firm Infosys, founded by her father.

Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith (Getty)

Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith held non-dom tax status until becoming an MP in 2009, when he relinquished it under media and political pressure. He inherited the status from his father.

Other famous non-doms have included: oligarch and former owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich, media mogul Viscount Rothermere, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.