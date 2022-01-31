Whitehall departments set for booze ban after report into No 10 parties

Excessive drinking ‘not appropriate in professional workplace’, finds former landlady Sue Gray

Staff in government departments across Whitehall look set to be subjected to a “booze ban” in most work settings in the wake of the Sue Gray partygate inquiry.

But it is understood that there will not be a blanket ban on drink, which would prevent government buildings being used for events like hosting visiting dignitaries or charity receptions.

In a key recommendation in her 12-page interim report, the senior civil servant – a former pub landlady - said that every department should draw up a “robust” policy on alcohol in the workplace.

And No 10 later made clear that this would involve a ban in most circumstances.

Ms Gray’s inquiry looked into 16 separate occasions in 2020 and 2021 when alcohol was allegedly consumed in apparent breach of Covid regulations, ranging from parties in the garden and basement of No 10, to quiz events and a gathering in Boris Johnson’s private flat.

It emerged that No 10 staff had a suitcase which they used to bring bottles of wine into the building.

In her report, Ms Gray said: “The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that every government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

The prime minister’s official spokesperson confirmed that this recommendation had been accepted.

He said that fuller detail on how any alcohol ban would operate will be produced once there has been time to develop the policy properly.

