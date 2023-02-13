Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

12 examples of ‘lavish spending’ on Whitehall procurement cards

Opposition says the spending amounts to ‘scadalous’ waste

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 13 February 2023 16:29
Comments
<p>Labour has criticised the civil service spending</p>

Labour has criticised the civil service spending

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Labour has criticised what the party says is a culture of "lavish spending" in Whitehall after it was revealed that £145million of taxpayers’ money had been splashed on government credit cards.

The list of spending includes almost £345,000 in “restaurants and bars” by Foreign Office (FCDO) officials, as well as bills for VIP airport lounges, gifts from Fortnum & Mason and products from Ikea, Amazon and John Lewis.

The dossier, compiled by Labour, shows spending across 14 major Whitehall departments. The igure was up from £84.9 million in 2010/11 in the equivalent departments, although around £20 million of the difference could be explained through inflation.

Here are twelve of the most eye-catching examples:

1) £344,803 on booze by the Foreign Office

Recommended

(Getty/iStock)

2) £1,552 on “purple cups” for UK Visas and Immigration and the Passport Service;

(Peter Powell/PA)

(PA Wire)

3) £7,218 on a reception for Truss against the backdrop of a Sydney Harbour amusement park;

Liz Truss (jane Barlow/PA)

(PA Wire)

4) £1,903 to rent a hot pink photo booth for a Washington embassy movie screening;

The Capitol building in Washington DC

(Getty Images)

5) £11,853 on gifts from Fortnums

The famous Fortnum and Mason store in central London

(Getty Images)

6) Fine art photographs from the Tate for the Treasury costing £3,393;

(PA)

7) £9,121 for an Airbnb house for four BEIS staff

Users of the 'shared economy' are part of a small elite group

(Getty)

8) £2,564 on home-brewing kits filed under “Computer Equipment & Services”;

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

9) £14,957 on flowers;

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

10) £3,266 of luxury lighting registered as ‘computer software’ 

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

11) £7,218 on a reception at a Sydney amusement park

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

12) £724 on a backdrop for a photograph by the Home Office

Recommended

(Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in