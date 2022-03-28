Will Smith: Tory MP says he would have ‘lamped’ Chris Rock as Starmer says slap was ‘wrong’

Westminster is ablaze with reaction from politicians to the Oscars incident

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 28 March 2022 09:52
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock

Will Smith confronts Chris Rock(Chris Pizzello/AP)

(AP)

A Conservative MP has backed Will Smith's decision to slap Chris Rock – and said he would liked to have gone further and "lamped" the comedian.

Simon Hoare said Mr Rock's joke at the Oscars was "tasteless" and that he hoped he would have stepped up to physically confront him.

"Regarding the Will Smith incident at The Oscars, I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him," the MP for North Dorset said, adding: "The joke was tasteless."

Labour leader Keir Starmer, among politicians to also weigh in on the incident, struck a more equivocal tone.

“I was pretty shocked at it," Sir Keir told LBC Radio when asked.

"Anybody who insults family members excites something quite emotional in all of us…"

But the opposition leader added: "To go up and hit someone in that way is wrong..."

It comes after Mr Rock made a joke from the stage at the 2022 Oscar's ceremony about Jada Pinkett-Smith, Mr Smith's wife, having a shaved head.

Taking to the stage to present the award for best documentary he had suggested she looked like she was appearing in "GI Jane 2".

Ms Pinkett-Smith has been open about suffering from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Following the comment Mr Smith rushed the stage to confront the comedian, and slapped him – with the footage beamed around the world.

