Will Smith invited to speak in UK parliament about Chris Rock slap

Will Smith has been invited to speak in UK parliament following an incident where he struck Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

Conservative MP Dehenna Davison wrote to Mr Smith on Monday following the episode and asked the French Prince star to come and speak to MPs.

It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was wrong for Mr Smith to slap his comedian colleague.

In a letter to the Men In Black star Ms Davison, the MP for Bishop Auckland said Mr Smith should address the All Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults, which she chairs.

The MP also spoke of her childhood experience of her father dying after being struck by a single punch.

"While I found Rock's joke in the poorest taste, I was very disappointed to see you use your substantial platform not for good, but for the promotion of violence," she said.

"I too have a deep desire to defend a loved one. When I was thirteen, my father was killed by a single blow to the head. My life was turned upside down, and it was this that led to me getting involved in politics."

She said the all-party group worked with charities "to reinforce the message that one punch can kill".

Dehenna Davison set up the all-party group and has personal experience with the issue (Getty Images)

"This is why I invite you to speak at the All-Party Parliamentary Group on One Punch Assaults to discuss our campaign, and to hear stories of those who have lost loved ones to a single punch."

Ms Davison added: "We cannot change our past actions, but we can shape our futures, and we can choose to use our platforms for good. Please join me to help raise awareness of one punch assaults, to help stop others experiencing the heartache faced by my family, and by far too many others too."

Mr Rock made a joke from the stage at the 2022 Oscar's ceremony about Jada Pinkett-Smith, Mr Smith's wife, having a shaved head.

Taking to the stage to present the award for best documentary he had suggested she looked like she was appearing in "GI Jane 2".

Ms Pinkett-Smith has been open about suffering from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Following the comment Mr Smith rushed the stage to confront the comedian, and slapped him – with the footage beamed around the world.

Other British politicians have stuck a different tone over the episode. North Dorset MP Simon Hoare said on Monday morning he would have gone further and "lamped" the comedian for joking about his wife.

"Regarding the Will Smith incident at The Oscars, I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him," the MP.

And Labour leader Keir Starmer took an equivocal line, stating: "Anybody who insults family members excites something quite emotional in all of us…

But the Holborn and St Pancras MP added: "To go up and hit someone in that way is wrong..."