Rebel Tory MPs have spoken of facing intimidation and threats for turning against Boris Johnson, following a bombshell claim that those close to the prime minister have resorted to blackmail to keep him in office.

Senior Conservative William Wragg sensationally revealed that he had received reports of Johnson loyalists threatening to place smear stories in the press about Tories considering declarinations of no confidence in the prime minister.

And he said that MPs had told him of warnings that investment in their constituencies would be at risk if they failed to back Mr Johnson in battle to save his political life.

The prime minister insisted he had seen “no evidence” to back the claims, which come amid a vicious Tory civil war over allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

But Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told The Independent that he believed a critical story about him which appeared days after he submitted a confidence letter was intended to deter colleagues from following his example.

“I was one of the first MPs out of the blocks calling for Boris Johnson to go, and within days there was a smear story out there,” said the North West Leicestershire MP.

“That wasn’t just to intimidate me, it was used to intimidate other people and say to them ‘This is what will happen to you if you sign a letter’.”

Another MP said they and others had been “hounded” with negative briefings despite making clear that they would wait for the partygate report by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray before coming to a judgement – something the PM has appealed for people to do.

“There are a number of MPs who have told me there have been questions raised about funding,” said the Red Wall MP, one of more than 100 Tories to enter the Commons in 2019. “The whips appear to be picking on the ones they think are weaker, but it is rebounding on them because people who were previously unsure are now moving towards putting letters in.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2021 The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by early morning fog in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2021 People queue outside a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas's Hospital in Westminster Getty Images UK news in pictures 12 December 2021 People take part in the Big Leeds Santa Dash in Roundhay Park, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2021 People arrive at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds, PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2021 Stella Moris speaks to the media after the US Government won its High Court bid to overturn a judge’s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2021 Camels are lead around Salisbury Cathedral during a rehearsal for the Christmas Eve Service PA UK news in pictures 8 December 2021 Margaret Keenan and Nurse May Parsons, a year after Margaret was the first person in the UK to receive the Pfizer vaccine PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2021 Snowfall in Leadhills, South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2021 A person tries to avoid sea spray on New Brighton promenade in Wallasey as the UK readies for the arrival of Storm Barra Getty UK news in pictures 5 December 2021 People release balloons during a tribute to six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes outside Emma Tustin's former address in Solihull, West Midlands, where he was murdered by his stepmother PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures 3 December 2021 A pedestrian carries a dog as they dodge shoppers on Oxford Street in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 2 December 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said she was the victim of “totally fabricated” briefings accusing her of being a leader of a “pork pie plot” to remove Johnson, or of planning to defect to Labour.

“I am incredibly angry about the Downing Street parties and the prime minister’s response,” the 2019 intake MP told the Northern Echo. “But to suggest I’m leading a coup is bonkers.”

Mr Bridgen said the level of pressure being put on Tory MPs was “unprecedented in my experience”, adding: “My advice to colleagues who have faced intimidation is that the best solution is to ensure that those making threats are removed from positions of power so they can’t enact them.”

Mr Wragg, who chairs the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC), said MPs had complained of “pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership”.

He told the committee: “The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”

Mr Wragg, who is one of a handful of Tories to have confirmed submitting a confidence letter to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, urged any MPs facing intimidation to go the police.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle later said that it would be “contempt” to use intimidation to obstruct MPs from fulfilling their duties, and warned the Commons that its members are “not above the criminal law”.

The Metropolitan Police said they would consider any complaints made to officers.

But Mr Johnson, visiting a medical centre in Somerset, insisted: “I’ve seen no evidence, heard no evidence, to support any of those allegations.”

And a No 10 spokesperson said: “We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully.”

Former Tory MP Christian Wakeford, who sensationally defected to Labour on Wednesday after demanding Mr Johnson’s resignation, said that he was warned that funding for a school in his Bury South constituency might be withdrawn if he did not “vote in a particular way”.

“This is a town that’s not had a high school for the best part of ten years and how would you feel holding back the regeneration of the town for a vote?” he said.

“It didn’t sit comfortably and that was really my starting to question my place where I was and ultimately where I am now.”

✕ Boris Johnson says 'no evidence' on 'blackmail' allegations

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the allegations are “serious” and should be “properly investigated”, while first minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be “corruption” if investment was being held back from the constituencies of Mr Johnson’s critics.

But Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries sought to dismiss the allegations as “attention-seeking behaviour from William Wragg”, a long-standing critic of the PM.

Describing his claims as “nonsense”, she told BBC News: “This is not how government works.”

And Workington MP Mark Jenkinson, another member of the 2019 group, said that he had been spoken to by whips during earlier rebellions, but insisted: “I can categorically state that none of those conversations have ever involved threats, implicit or explicit.”

Tory MP Michael Fabricant, a former whip, described Mr Wragg’s comments as “disgraceful”, and asked: “If WW was being ‘blackmailed’ as he claims, what is there about his private life that he doesn’t want made public?”

“If I reported every time I had been threatened by a whip or if a whip reported every time I had threatened them, the police wouldn’t have any time to conduct any other police work,” said the Lichfield MP.

Veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale, who was the first to send a letter to Sir Graham, told The Independent that current whipping behaviour was “like being tickled with a feather” compared to the brutal tactics of earlier generations.

But he said that threatening to withdraw constituency investment would “cross a line”.

Rebel Tories were today holding fire after a predicted flood of confidence letters failed to materialise on Wednesday, with most expecting that the threshold of 54 needed to trigger a leadership vote will not be reached until Ms Gray’s report is published.

But senior backbencher Steve Baker said he believed Mr Johnson had reached “checkmate”.

Mr Baker, a ringleader of the plot to unseat Theresa May over her Brexit plans, said he was not involved in organising efforts to remove Johnson.

But he told BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is appalling and the public are rightly furious.

“At the moment I’m afraid it does look like checkmate. Whether he can save himself we’ll see.”