The Women’s Institute must “get over and get used to” welcoming transgender women, a former Tory leader has said.

William Hague said transgender people are a “part of our society now” and that organisations such as the WI should “welcome new people”.

His comments come amid a revolt at the 107-year-old organisation over its policy of accepting transgender women. A group of WI members have called for bosses to stop allowing trans women to join local branches. They also want members to be able to debate and hold a vote on the issue.

Asked about the issue, Lord Hague told Times Radio: “There are some areas where there’s been a danger of going too fast – competitive sport is one of them. And world athletics has made clear that women’s sport can’t be transgender, otherwise it would be the end of women’s sport. And I think that is quite right.”

But he added: “I’m not sure that applies to the Women’s Institute, though, you know there are transgender people, they have changed their gender. This is part of our society now.

“And I think large national organisations like the WI have to get over that and get used to that, and welcome new people.

“So that would be the side of the argument I’m on.”

He added: “I’ll probably get a lot of angry letters now from WI members but I would be on that side of the argument.”

The activists, calling themselves the Women's Institute Declaration, are urging the WI to “focus on women as a biological sex class, rather than as an individual expression of gender”.

In a letter, the group said it supports the rights of trans people “to live safely and to be treated fairly” but said “this must not impact on the rights of women”. “We are campaigning for a moratorium on trans women joining the WI,” the group said.

Originally set up in 1915, the WI has been trans inclusive for decades, and formally released a public statement in the 2000s to clarify its position.

The WI’s policy states that “anyone living as a woman is welcome to join the WI and to participate in any WI activities in the same way as any other woman.”

The WI magazine, WI Life, featured Petra Wenham as its first openly trans cover star in 2021.

No 10 has said it is up to specific groups “to decide what’s right for them”, but stressed that the starting point must be treating transgender people with compassion.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “On membership of any particular group, that is for the group. The Prime Minister has said it’s vitally important that transgender people are treated with compassion at all times, as a starting point.

“Obviously it’s right that Government provides the necessary guidance and guidelines, and when necessary, laws, on this issue. But it will be for specific groups to decide what’s right for them.”