Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Your Party will elect a new leadership by the end of February after co-founders Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana were barred from standing under new rules.

Members of the fledgling left-wing group will vote over the next two months, after they decided to put a “collective” headed by a non-MP in charge in November.

A second option, for a traditional sole leader, which would have seen Mr Corbyn and former Labour MP Ms Sultana battle it out to lead the new party, was rejected by a narrow margin.

The results will be announced on February 26, Your Party said.

A second option, which would have seen Mr Corbyn and former Labour Ms Sultana battle it out to head the new party, was rejected by members ( PA )

But it will not have candidates in place for the local elections in May, and will instead support “community independents”. Members in Scotland and Wales will decide the party’s stance on the Holyrood and Senedd elections the same month, the party said.

The shock outcome of the leadership vote at the party’s annual conference in Liverpool came after some challenged Mr Cobryn, a lifelong pro-Palestine campaigner and accused him of being a ‘Zionist’, apparently for supporting a two-state solution in the Middle East.

Members voted for the party to be led by a committee, which will include a chair and a deputy chair. MPs are not allowed to stand for the chair and deputy chair roles.

In a New Year message released on Thursday, Mr Corbyn urged Your Party supporters to “embrace hope, not fear, and optimism for the year ahead”. He predicted 2026 would be “the year we demonstrate a radical, socialist alternative to the right-wing demagogues and establishment mouthpieces who dominated 2025”.

He said his wishes for the year ahead included that “the voice of communities to come through loud and clear in the elections in May. Your Party will back socialist and community independents who challenge the government and stand for council housing, community care and social services”.

Your Party has been riven by infighting and rifts almost since the new group was announced.

In an extraordinary move, Ms Sultana boycotted the first day of the party’s conference, accusing people within the organisation of creating a “toxic culture” and citing a “witch hunt”, just hours after Mr Corbyn insisted the party was united.

Even before the conference began, a second MP quit. Iqbal Mohamed said he was resigning because of “false allegations and smears against me”. He had recently clashed with Ms Sultana over his gender-critical beliefs.

His departure came just one week after Adnan Hussain said he was withdrawing from the “steering process” for the new party, citing concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.

Two months earlier, insiders told The Independent that “diplomatic efforts” were underway to try to heal divisions between Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana.

It came after she complained she had been “subjected to ... a sexist boys’ club” amid a dispute over a new membership system.

Pollsters say the new group poses a threat to Labour and could take a significant number of votes from Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

A Find Out Now poll over the summer suggested that Your Party would be equal third to Labour in support, on 15 per cent each, with Reform on 34 per cent and the Tories on 17 per cent.