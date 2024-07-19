Zelensky calls on Starmer to ‘show leadership’ and allow Ukrainian strikes on Russia

Support truly

Volodymyr Zelensky used his historic address to the UK cabinet to urge Sir Keir Starmer to “show leadership” and let Ukraine use British weapons for strikes deep inside Russia.

The Ukrainian president on Friday became the first foreign leader to address the cabinet in person since Bill Clinton in 1997, calling for support with his country’s “long-range capability”.

In his address to the Cabinet Mr Zelensky said "if the restriction on western weapons is lifted" it would help Kyiv to strengthen its defence and secure its frontline positions.

Volodymyr Zelensky urged Sir Keir Starmer to ‘show leadership’ on the issue ( EPA )

He said "it is possible to destroy" areas in Russia where weapons are being concentrated.

On long-range capability, the president said "we are still missing the main answer to this question" and told the prime minister "I ask you to show your leadership" on the issue.

Mr Zelensky has said the ability to use western weapons to strike into Russian territory is important to Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Moscow.

The UK government has suggested the deployment of British missiles is ultimately a matter for Ukraine, as long as international law is upheld.

So far, the government has allowed Kyiv to launch British-made Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on targets in Crimea and mainland Ukraine but banned them from being used to hit targets inside Russia.

Storm Shadows – precision-guided cruise missiles with a firing range of over 250km (155 miles) – have been used by British and French air forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Libya.

Sir Keir Starmer signalled this month that the ban on Ukraine using British missiles for strikes inside Russia had been lifted ( EPA )

Sir Keir this month appeared to signal that the ban had been lifted, saying it is “up to Ukraine to decide” how to use the missiles as long as the country complies with international law.

Downing Street was then forced to insist that government policy “had not changed”, with officials concerned the move could draw the UK into the conflict.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said Mr Zelensky’s visit to Downing Street was a "real piece of history".

The Ukrainian president was greeted by the Cabinet with a standing ovation.

"This is a very, very important meeting for us and you’re very welcome here," the prime minister said. "It is a real pleasure and a privilege to be able to welcome you to Downing Street this morning. This is a real piece of history."

He said the president becoming the first foreign leader of the 21st century to address Cabinet in person shows "the esteem you’re held in... in this country and around the world".

Sir Keir said Ukraine had Britain’s "unshakeable support" and that Russia’s aggression was "unforgivable and cannot go unpunished".

He said the UK will "double down" on backing for Ukraine, and confirmed he had accepted this morning an invitation to visit Ukraine again in the future.

Following Mr Zelensky’s address, ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine on all fronts – from military and financial support, to ensuring that Ukrainians living here are supported and feel Britain’s central message that the country is united behind them.

The cabinet also agreed that the UK takes pride in standing with Ukraine, according to a Downing Street readout of the meeting.

It came after defence secretary John Healey said the UK will provide military aid funding to Ukraine “for every year for the rest of the decade”.

Sir Keir met the Ukrainian leader in Downing Street (Benjamin Cremel/PA) ( PA Wire )

“If we take the starting point that the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine and if Putin wins in Ukraine he will not stop there, then we must stand with Ukraine, we’re determined to do that,” he told Times Radio.

“And it isn’t just that. We’ve stepped up extra support in these first two weeks in Government.

“We’ve also confirmed the commitment of extra military aid funding this year and for every year for the rest of the decade. As long as it takes.”