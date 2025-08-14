UK ‘scales back’ plans for 30,000-troop reassurance force in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has reportedly scaled back its plans to put troops in Ukraine, now offering a smaller “reassurance force” to support peace efforts in the region.

While a 30,000-strong group from countries that make up the coalition of the willing – a group of countries which have pledged support for Ukraine against Russia’s aggression – had initially been floated, military chiefs are now said to have dropped the idea, instead favouring a smaller, “more realistic” operation.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to No 10 on Thursday morning, as Europe rallies behind Ukraine.

open image in gallery Allied national security advisers discussed the war in Ukraine at the weekend ahead of a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Yevhen Titov/PA) ( AP )

It comes amid fears the country could be shut out of any peace talks when Donald Trump and Russia’s President Putin hold a historic summit on the future of the war in Alaska on Friday.

The PM joined Donald Trump and European allies on a call to discuss the future of Ukraine on Wednesday, where he praised the US president’s work to bring forward a “viable” chance of an end to the devastating conflict.

While Sir Keir had been in favour of a bigger coalition of the willing force, The Times reported that some European nations were concerned that such a large deployment to protect key Ukrainian sites was too risky.

It is thought that the scaled-back force would not be sent to the frontline, instead providing logistical support, armament and training experts to support the regeneration of Ukraine’s own forces.

However, the role the US is expected to play is still unclear.

Speaking after Wednesday’s meeting, Sir Keir said: “We’re ready to support this, including from the plans we’ve already drawn up to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased.

“It is important to remind colleagues that we do stand ready also to increase pressure on Russia, particularly the economy, with sanctions and wider measures as may be necessary.”

The PM said Friday’s talks were “hugely important”, adding: “As I’ve said personally to President Trump for the three-and-a-bit years this conflict has been going on, we haven’t got anywhere near a prospect of actually a viable solution, a viable way of bringing it to a ceasefire.

“And now we do have that chance, because of the work that the president has put in.”

open image in gallery Trump is due to meet Putin in Alaska on Friday ( AFP/Getty )

But concerns have been raised over Mr Zelensky’s exclusion from Friday’s meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Putin.

Sir Keir and European leaders have repeatedly stated that discussions about Ukraine should not take place without it, amid concerns that the country is being sidelined.

Asked if he decided not to invite Mr Zelensky to the meeting, Mr Trump said “no, just the opposite”, before adding that a second meeting with the Ukrainian president could take place afterwards.

Mr Trump has threatened Russia with "severe consequences" if a ceasefire is rejected by its leader.

At the weekend, the US president suggested a truce could involve some "swapping" of land.

Putin is expected to use the summit to demand that Ukraine cede parts of the Donbas region, which it still controls.

On Saturday, Mr Zelensky rejected any proposal that would compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity, something that is forbidden by the country's constitution.