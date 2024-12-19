UK may send British troops to Ukraine to train soldiers, defence secretary suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British troops may be sent to Ukraine to train up soldiers in its war against Russia, the defence secretary has hinted.

John Healey has said Britain needs to “make the training a better fit for what the Ukrainians need” and left the door open to it taking place in the war-torn country.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) sources have previously told The Independent discussions are ongoing about whether to send troops to the country to support it amid Russia’s invasion.

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healey poses in front of the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, which remembers those killed in the conflict with Russia, during his visit to Ukraine, in Kyiv, on 18 December 2024 ( Getty Images )

There is already a small number of British medical personnel in Ukraine, delivering training and mentoring to the country’s armed forces.

And the UK has trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in the UK under Operation Interflex, but defence secretary John Healey said in October that the “biggest constraint” to the scheme is Ukraine sending the personnel over to be trained.

And on Wednesday, speaking to The Times during a visit to Kyiv , Mr Healey said: “We [need to] make it easier to the Ukrainians to access and we [need to] work with the Ukrainians to help them motivate and mobilise more recruits,” he said to The Times on a visit to Ukraine.

Asked if this meant extending training of Ukrainian recruits inside the UK to Ukraine itself, he said: “We will look wherever we can to respond to what the Ukrainians want. They are the ones fighting.”

Also on his trip to Kyiv, Mr Healey pledged a new £225 million package of support for Ukraine after the defence secretary said the situation in the country is "critical".

The defence secretary said that the UK will "step up" on international leadership on Ukraine in 2025, after Sir Keir Starmer urged allies to maintain their support.

The package announced on Thursday involves £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including £92 million for Ukraine’s navy and £68 million for air defence equipment.

Mr Healey met with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov as he unveiled the package, which also includes £39 million for counter-drone systems and protective equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

open image in gallery Britain’s defence secretary John Healey has said it is a ‘critical period’ for Ukraine ( EPA )

Announcing the new funding, the defence secretary said: "Nearly three years after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion, the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit.

"But they cannot go it alone - which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025.

"We will enhance our offer of training to Ukraine and provide battle-winning capabilities, such as the drones and munitions included in our new £225 million package today."

On Wednesday, Mr Healey told LBC that it is a "critical period for Ukraine".

"Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria," he added.

His visit comes after the Prime Minister said it would be a "big mistake" if allies did not maintain their support.

Speaking during a visit to Norway earlier this week, Sir Keir warned it was time for Kyiv’s allies to "double down" on the financial commitments, sanctions and the training they were providing to Ukraine.

"It’s important that we put Ukraine in the strongest possible position if there are to be negotiations, and even if there aren’t to be negotiations," he said.

"But it would be a big mistake, in my view, to take our eye off the ball and not ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position, which is why we’ve been doubling down on this at many of the international meetings we’ve had with our allies to discuss this."

Meanwhile in London, the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill cleared the Commons without any opposition on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bill allows the UK government to provide loans and other financial assistance to Ukraine.

The UK’s contribution to the G7 group of nations loan package is £2.26 billion. Other contributors include the United States, the European Union, Canada and Japan.

The Bill passed its third reading from MPs and will now move to be scrutinised and voted on by the House of Lords.

Treasury minister Darren Jones said: "The House has today, and throughout the Bill’s passage so far, made clear its strong feelings towards the plight of the Ukrainian people.

"Members of all political stripes have spoken eloquently in favour of continued support for Ukraine in their ongoing fight against Russia’s tyrannical, unprovoked and illegal invasion."

The Ministry of Defence was asked to comment.