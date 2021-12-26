Porsche driver reported for operating vehicle in a dangerous condition
The car was banned from the road.
A man who crashed and damaged a Porsche continued to drive for miles on a major road before being pulled over.
A picture of the two-seater soft top convertible posted on Twitter by the Surrey Police roads policing unit shows dramatic damage to the back of the car.
It appears to show part of the rear of the vehicle ripped off and stuck in the boot.
The Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “We stopped this vehicle seen driving on the #M25 near Cobham
“The driver told officers he had crashed the car on the M25 in Kent and thought it would be OK to continue the journey in this condition.
“The driver gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit.
“The vehicle has been prohibited from use on the road and the driver reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
“The driver will now seek alternative travel arrangements.”
