The busiest holiday weekend of the year was plunged into chaos yesterday as families were forced to wait up to six hours at the Port of Dover due to “woefully inadequate” border control staffing, with the delays expected to run into early next week.

A “critical incident” was declared on Friday morning when officials from France’s Police Aux Frontières (PAF) were late to open the port’s security checks, resulting in traffic queues that stretched for miles along the south coast of England.

With 18.8 million road journeys expected throughout the UK this weekend, the first of the school summer holiday, those families and lorries hoping to cross the Channel were told to arrive at least five hours before their departure time to clear the border controls.

As the AA warned of a “bumper to bumper summer,” the Port of Dover said “it will take some time to clear the backlog”, while one port source admitted it was likely the delays will run throughout the weekend and potentially into next week. “Once you’ve lost control of the queue, it’s hard to get it back,” they added.

By Friday afternoon, resources at the border had increased, allowing the traffic to slowly start moving, but holidaymakers were warned to come prepared with water, food and supplies, while P&O Ferries said there were still “queues of up to four or five hours” at the port.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday evening he was “working closely” with his French counterpart, Clement Beaune, to “address the issues that caused tailbacks,” while Liz Truss said action was needed to “build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption”.

The Foreign Secretary labelled the delays and queues “unacceptable”, calling it an “entirely avoidable”. Adding: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.

“We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future. We will be working with the French authorities to find a solution.”

Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, attacked French authorities for “woefully inadequate” staff levels, and local MP Natalie Elphicke claimed French border officers “didn't turn up for work”.

Mr Bannister added that officials had shared “granular detail” on an “hour-by-hour basis” with the French about the amount of traffic it was expecting, in a bid to avoid disruption.

The port source said if PAF officials “had listened to our warnings and manned enough booths in advance, we wouldn’t have had this situation”.

However, French authorities denied that they were to blame for the delays, citing an “unforeseeable incident” in the Channel Tunnel, which meant border police were unable to deploy at full capacity at the port until more than an hour later than planned.

“The increase in traffic for this weekend was fully anticipated and a suitable deployment was prepared,” said the prefet for the Haut-de-France region, Georges-Francois Leclerc, adding that “the plan was to have all the police booths manned by 8.30am”.

“However an unforeseeable technical incident in the tunnel meant that police had to push back their full deployment by an hour.”

The Eurotunnel's director of public affairs, John Keefe, challenged these claims, telling the BBC it was “absolutely not the case” that French border officials had been unable to fully man the booths at Dover because of an “unforeseeable incident” in the Channel Tunnel.

“The incident at the port started overnight well before a minor technical incident in the Channel Tunnel. There is absolutely no correlation between the two,” he said.

The Port of Dover source also said that the delays had started to build up overnight on Thursday due to a shortage of staff, adding that the port had experienced a “difficult morning” but got the “situation temporarily sorted” before heading into the evening.

One lorry driver told said he had been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm on Thursday, and was still waiting to cross the Channel after 10am on Friday morning. “I’ve been in something like this before, but this is the worst,” he said.

Labour did not cite Brexit as a factor in the delays, as some have, but said “this is what happens when you have a government with no plan and out of ideas about how to fix the country’s problems.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour's shadow international trade secretary, said: “Yet again on this government’s watch we are seeing our vital travel and trade links grind to a halt.”

At the main Channel port, immigration controls are “juxtaposed,” which means PAF officials check the passports of British holidaymakers before they leave the UK to board ferries to Calais, Dunkirk and beyond.

Such checks were previously cursory, but under Brexit, French authorities are obliged to check every single passport and stamp it with the day of departure to France.

This is necessary so that officials can ensure travellers do not exceed the 90-day maximum stay in any 180 days – another law that was imposed on the UK under the Brexit agreement.

The Port of Dover said it was “just the start of a very busy summer for us.” Long queues were also reported at airports across the UK on Friday as families jet off for their school summer holidays, many of which have already been disrupted in recent weeks as a result of flight cancellations and staff shortages.

The RAC said an estimated 18.8m leisure trips were planned in the UK between Friday and Monday, the most since it began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.