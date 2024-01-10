What the papers say – January 10

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Post Office Horizon IT scandal dominates the front pages of the UK’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Metro, The Independent and The Times lead with former Post Office chief Paula Vennells, who was in charge during the scandal, agreeing to give back her CBE after public outrage over the scandal.

The Daily Mail echoes calls from campaigners for Ms Vennells to return £3 million in bonuses and pension.

The Daily Telegraph says the man who created the faulty software in the Horizon Post Office scandal has “demanded immunity” before he agrees to appear at the public inquiry.

The Daily Mirror spoke to a widow who said her husband was “destroyed” by the scandal.

Fujitsu won Government contracts under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s watch “despite” the company’s software being found to be at fault during the Post Office scandal, according to the Financial Times and the i.

The Sun shares a message from a postmaster, who was backed by the Princess of Wales during his fight for justice, who asks for every conviction to be overturned.

In other news, the Daily Express says Rishi Sunak will face a “showdown” with Conservative rebels over the Rwanda deportation bill.

And the Daily Star reports that experts have said men can wear their undies for more than one day.