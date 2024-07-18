Watch live: Former postal affairs minister Ed Davey questioned at Horizon IT inquiry

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Sir Ed Davey gives evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Thursday, 18 July.

The Liberal Democrat leader previously served as a minister with responsibility for postal affairs in the coalition government with the Conservative Party.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty system made it look like money was missing at their branches.

Another former postal affairs minister, Labour's now Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, told the inquiry he wished he'd done more to ask the Post Office if the faulty system was “as robust as they suggested”.

Sir Ed has previously apologised for his role as a minister in the Horizon scandal, saying he was “sorry I did not see through the Post Office’s lies”.