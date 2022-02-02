What the papers say – February 2

A report into the culture of the Metropolitan Police, wasted personal protective equipment (PPE) and criticism of the Government feature in the national papers.

The Times reports the Prime Minister will announce a new loan scheme to help with rising energy bills within days.

Tories have put the PM “on notice” according to the i, which writes senior Conservatives are unhappy with an undermining of Britain’s international reputation amid Ukraine tensions.

The Independent splashes a report from the National Audit Office criticising the spending of levelling up cash across its front page, while The Guardian adds comments from Labour the drive is “new slogans without new ideas”.

The Daily Telegraph says rules will soon be changed so that hormone replacement therapy for post-menopausal therapy can be accessed without a prescription.

An investigation into the Met that revealed sexual harassment, homophobia and jokes about sexual and physical assault is on the front page of Metro.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express run figures suggesting almost £9 billion has been wasted on faulty or discarded PPE on their front pages.

The Sun leads with a rape scandal engulfing Manchester United player Mason Greenwood.

Investors are betting on the European Central Bank rising interest rates more than once this year despite the bank’s insistence they will be frozen, according to the Financial Times

The Daily Mirror covers the impending cost of living crisis, reporting that households across the UK will be £2,000 a year worse off.

And the Daily Star says that Aldi and Marks & Spencer have settled a dispute over Colin the Caterpillar.