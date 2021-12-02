Domestic supply of PPE for NHS now at 88%, MSPs told
Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard items are also now being exported to Europe.
Some 88% of Scotland’s PPE for the NHS is now produced domestically, MSPs have been told.
Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard items made in Scotland are also being exported to Europe.
The committee heard evidence from leaders in NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) on Thursday morning.
Chief executive Mary Morgan said the last two years had “undoubtedly been the most challenging in the history of NSS”.
She said: “During the pandemic, we protected frontline workers by sourcing and supplying more than one billion items of PPE to health and social care, and established a virtual portal to help process inquiries during periods of significant pressure.
“We’ve also established a domestic supply chain for PPE, with 88% of supplies coming from Scottish companies, which not only provides Scotland with more resilience but also an added economic benefit.”
NSS had set up 94 testing sites across the country, she said, as well as the national contact tracing centre.
Richard Leonard convener of the committee, said he and other MSPs had “looked at awe at the growth from zero to 88% in the percentage of domestic supply”.
He asked if Scottish manufacturers are now in a position to supply international markets.
Gordon Beattie, director of national procurement at NSS, said transparent face masks made in Scotland are being considered for use in England and had won export orders from Europe.
He said: “That’s a great example of the initiative here being a springboard for exports.”
