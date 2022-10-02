Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Charles to host President of South Africa for first state visit as King

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted the invitation to attend Buckingham Palace in November.

Pa
Monday 03 October 2022 00:01
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King, then Prince of Wales, during an event in Cape Town, South Africa, on the fourth day of a five day tour of the country (Chris Jackson/PA)
(PA Archive)

The King will host his first state visit as monarch from the President and First Lady of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted the invitation to attend Buckingham Palace in November.

It is understood the visit was in the early stages of being planned before the Queen’s death in September.

The King has visited South Africa on a number of occasions since his first tour of the country, which included Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, in 1997.

His last trip was in 2011, when along with the Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, he carried out engagements including a speech on climate change at the University of Cape Town and a visit to the Black Rhino Range expansion project in Phinda Game Reserve.

Recommended

They also attended the Nelson Mandela Foundation, where they were received by Graca Machel, the former president’s widow.

Charles was also present at Mr Mandela’s funeral in 2013, remarking the world would be a “poorer place without him” and that he was owed “an enormous debt of gratitude for what he’s managed to achieve with his life”.

The King and the Queen Consort, then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, also welcomed President Jacob Zuma at the start of a state visit in the UK in 2010.

Mr Ramaphosa’s visit will take place from Tuesday November 22 to Thursday November 24 and be hosted by the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Mr Ramaphosa faces allegations of money laundering that threaten his position at the heart of Africa’s most developed economy.

The president has denied the accusations, which include illegally holding around four million dollars in cash at his game ranch in northern South Africa and covering up its theft in an attempt to hide the existence of the money.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in