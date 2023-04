Police in Northern Ireland investigate security breach around Biden visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation into a security breach around the visit of the US President Joe Biden.

A huge security operation was put in place for the visit ahead of Mr Biden’s arrival on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

More than 300 officers from the rest of the UK have been drafted into Northern Ireland to support the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

A document, which was marked PSNI and sensitive, was found by a member of the public, the BBC reported.

An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer PSNI spokesperson

It is understood it was an operational order which outlines officer deployments, however, no personal details on the President, his officials or those of other dignitaries associated with the visit were included within the document.

Responding, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a security breach,” they said.

“An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”