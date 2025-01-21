What the papers say – January 21
Here are the biggest stories leading Tuesday’s front pages.
Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration dominates Tuesday’s headlines.
The Financial Times, Metro and the i all splash on President Trump’s official swearing-in and pledges for a policy overhaul.
Meanwhile, The Times and The Guardian focus on the 47th president’s pledge for a “new golden age” in the United States.
The Daily Star splashes on the inauguration with the headline “so help us God”.
Back on British soil, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail lead on Southport killer Axel Rudakubana admitting to murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
The Daily Mirror and The Sun report Rudakubana was flagged as a terror risk on three separate occasions before the fatal stabbings.
Lastly, the Daily Telegraph leads on claims from Nigel Farage, who has accused Sir Keir Starmer of covering up the truth about the Southport killer.